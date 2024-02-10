Top Biden Official Panders to US-Arab Leaders in Closed-Door Meeting, Says He Has ‘No Confidence’ in Israeli Government

Biden official Jon Finer, who serves as Deputy National Security Advisor under National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, recently spoke to a closed-door meeting of US-Arab leaders in Dearborn, Michigan, where he called some Israeli leaders ‘somewhat abhorrent’ and stated he does not have ‘any confidence’ in the current Israeli government.

Pandering to a city with a large Arab-American population, Finer was joined by other Biden administration officials, including ex-UN ambassador Samantha Power.

The New York Times reported that in a recording from the event, Finer told attendees about the Biden administration’s efforts toward Palestinian statehood and would demand all parties compromise.

Finer was quoted as saying, “We will have to do things for Saudi Arabia that will be very unpopular in this country and in our Congress. Will Israel be willing to do the hard thing that’s going to be required of them, which is meaningful steps for the Palestinians on the question of two states? I don’t know if the answer to that is yes. I do not have any confidence in this current government of Israel.”

Finer also called unnamed Israeli officials “abhorrent.” He added that the administration should have taken a stronger stand against those who compared “residents of Gaza to animals.”

While Finer did not specify who he was referring to, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was quoted in the early days of the war as saying, “We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly.” Gallant’s remarks came after the slaughter of civilians, the murder of children, and the use of rape as a tool of war by Hamas terrorists.

Finer’s efforts seem to suggest concern over dwindling support for Biden’s re-election bid in the state.

The New York Post reports: