TikTok Influencer With 27 Million Followers Arrested For Felony Domestic Violence

In an alleged domestic violence incident, Oneya Johnson, better known as “Angry Reactions,” a TikToker with over 27 million followers, has been arrested.

A woman called 911 from a hotel reporting an altercation on Monday. She said she had been in a physical altercation with the 25-year-old dance app star.

TMZ reports,

Cops say Johnson and the woman got into a verbal argument that turned physical at one point. It’s unclear exactly what may have happened between them — but it was enough to land him in jail. We’re told the woman did not need medical attention, but Oneya was still booked on a felony domestic violence charge. He posted $50,000 bail and was released. Oneya’s risen to fame on social media in the past few years because of clips where he reacts angrily to other videos. Johnson’s next court date is set for March 5.

Johnson’s popularity and substantial brand deals with companies like Hyundai stem from videos of Johnson watching people cook on social media or taking part in other peculiar trends; he’ll start ranting or staring ahead threateningly.

Domestic violence is never the answer. Especially, right after Valentine’s Day.