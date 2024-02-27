“They’re Not Sending Their Finest” – Communist Maduro Tells Biden Regime Venezuela Is Not Taking Back any Criminal Illegals – President Trump Weighs In (AUDIO)

In late January, several Venezuelan migrants attacked New York police officers after they were asked to quit blocking the sidewalk near Times Square. The migrants fought back against the police officers knocking them to the ground and kicking them. The officers suffered minor injuries.

The violent migrants were then released back out on the street by New York officials without bail.

Joe Biden wanted to send the criminal aliens back home to Venezuela.

But deporting the criminal aliens back to Venezuela is no longer an easy task. Communist leader Nicolas Maduro recently announced his country is refusing to cooperate with deportation requests after Washington reimposed some of the economic sanctions it had previously lifted on Venezuela. The communist leader wants does not want them back.

Nobody respects Joe Biden – not even the communists.

On Monday President Trump spoke with Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice.

President Trump weighed in on this latest national embarrassment by Joe Biden.

President Trump: They’re not sending their finest. Even beyond their prisoners, even beyond their mental institution patients, even beyond all of that, they’re not sending their finest. So Venezuela announced today they’re not going to take them back under any circumstances because they don’t respect our country, they don’t respect our president. That will not happen under me. We’re going to get the criminals out first, and they’re going to be out of here fast, and they’re going right back to their countries, or there’s going to be great retribution.

Via The Steve Gruber Show.