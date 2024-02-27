“They’re Not Sending Their Finest” – Communist Maduro Tells Biden Regime Venezuela Is Not Taking Back any Criminal Illegals – President Trump Weighs In (AUDIO)

by
NYPD surveillance video released last week shows the suspects charged with assaulting two police officers in Times Square in January.

In late January, several Venezuelan migrants attacked New York police officers after they were asked to quit blocking the sidewalk near Times Square. The migrants fought back against the police officers knocking them to the ground and kicking them. The officers suffered minor injuries.

The violent migrants were then released back out on the street by New York officials without bail.

Joe Biden wanted to send the criminal aliens back home to Venezuela.

But deporting the criminal aliens back to Venezuela is no longer an easy task. Communist leader Nicolas Maduro recently announced his country is refusing to cooperate with deportation requests after Washington reimposed some of the economic sanctions it had previously lifted on Venezuela. The communist leader wants does not want them back.

Nobody respects Joe Biden – not even the communists.

On Monday President Trump spoke with Steve Gruber on Real America’s Voice.

President Trump weighed in on this latest national embarrassment by Joe Biden.

President Trump: They’re not sending their finest. Even beyond their prisoners, even beyond their mental institution patients, even beyond all of that, they’re not sending their finest. So Venezuela announced today they’re not going to take them back under any circumstances because they don’t respect our country, they don’t respect our president. That will not happen under me. We’re going to get the criminals out first, and they’re going to be out of here fast, and they’re going right back to their countries, or there’s going to be great retribution.

Via The Steve Gruber Show.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.