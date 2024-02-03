“Take our Borders Back” Trucker Convoy Arrives at U.S.-Mexico Border Amid Calls for Stronger Security Measures (VIDEO)

The “We the People: Take Our Border Back” convoy, a significant movement advocating for stricter border control in the United States, reached its final destination along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday night.

After a cross-country journey that began in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the convoy is set to conclude with rallies in three border states: California, Arizona, and Texas, on Saturday.

This multi-day event, drawing participants from across the nation, including both East and West Coasts, aims to highlight concerns over border security and immigration policy in the United States under the Biden regime.

“Calling all active and retired law enforcement and military, Veterans, Mama Bears, elected officials, business owners, ranchers, truckers, bikers, media, and LAW ABIDING, freedom-loving Americans. The time is now for We the People to peacefully assemble in honor of our Constitutional Rights to call on our government to Take Action and SECURE OUR BORDERS! MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD AMERICA!! Roll with us!!” the announcement read.

Despite encountering censorship challenges, notably with Facebook removing event announcements, presumably due to algorithmic filtering and rumors that this will be another entrapment by the FBI, the movement has seen a surge in support. Anson Bills, a prominent figure in border-related activities in Texas and a key organizer of the event, revealed that they anticipate over 10,000 individuals to participate.

“The level of support we’ve received is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are joining us, not just from within the U.S. but from our neighbors in Canada as well,” Bills commented.

Bills expressed frustration with social media barriers but remained optimistic about the turnout. “I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls in the past week where people are like, ‘Well, I’ve never heard of this. Why isn’t this being posted everywhere?’ And we are posting it everywhere,” Bills said in an interview with The Gateway Pundit.

The convoy has passed through multiple states, with the intention of hosting rallies in California, Arizona, and Texas. As the participants arrived at the border on Friday evening, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation for the final rally to be held in Eagle Pass (Quemado), Texas.

SEE: The trucker convoy arrives just north of Eagle Pass. They have come from across Texas, Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, and New York, just to name a few, to call for a secure border. pic.twitter.com/GWVQkPsggT — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

The trucker convoy has arrived. pic.twitter.com/DN3XRfQC9U — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

WATCH: Hundreds of trucks and vehicles arrived in Quemado, Texas on Friday night. Today, these truckers will take part in a rally to call on the Biden administration and Congress to secure the border. pic.twitter.com/fgDblMShud — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) February 3, 2024

