Suspect Charged in University of Colorado Dorm Murders Threatened to Kill Another Roommate If He Was Asked to Take Out the Trash Again – Police Call Murders ‘Isolated Incident’

Nicholas Jordan, the suspect charged in the University of Colorado dorm murders threatened to kill his other roommate if he was asked to take out the trash again, according to court documents unsealed on Friday.

Jordan, 25, gunned down his roommate Samuel Knopp and another victim Celie Rain Montgomery in a dorm room last Friday morning.

The two victims were found with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Colorado Springs police.

Jordan appeared in court on Friday and the judge unsealed the arrest warrant.

“In addition to a gun that prosecutors have said was found in Jordan’s car, authorities recently learned that he also had a fully loaded AK-47, Robert Willett of the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office told Shakes. Jordan had a temporary job and was in the process of withdrawing from the university, he said.” The AP reported.

Police described the double murder as an “isolated incident” between people who knew each other.

The Associated Press reported:

A college student charged in the killing of his roommate and another person told his roommate he would “kill him” if he was asked to take out the trash again, according to a court document released Friday. Nicholas Jordan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony menacing and committing a crime of violence in the Feb. 16 shooting deaths in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Jordan is accused of killing of his roommate, Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Rain Montgomery, 26. The dispute in January was recounted by a third roommate in the dormitory pod where Jordan and Knopp lived, according to Jordan’s arrest affidavit. Police and housing records confirmed the interactions, the document said.