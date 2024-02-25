Stephen Miller at CPAC: How Mass Deportations of Illegals Will Work “Seal the Border, Deport all the Illegals” (Video)

During a roundtable at CPAC with Texas AG Ken Paxton, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), Mike Davis, top Trump aide Stephen Miller shared how mass deportations of illegals will work once President Trump is back in the White House.

Stephen Miller: The immigration issue is extremely simple. The policies involved in fixing it are very complicated. The simple part is: seal the border, deport all the illegals. That’s the short answer.

You get in, you have two policy objectives that you proceed with utter determination on. Seal the border. No illegals in, everyone here goes out. That’s very straightforward.

In terms of the policy sets to accomplish this, as President Trump showed in his first term, it’s a series of interlocking domestic and foreign policies to accomplish this goal.

In no particular order to rattle off a few fast, you have your Safe Third Agreements, Remain in Mexico, finish the wall, you have robust prosecutions of illegal aliens.

You do interior repatriation flights to Mexico and not back to the north of Mexico, very important.

You reimplement Title 42, you have several muscular 212(f)s, that’s the travel ban authority. We did a few of those in the Trump Administration, you would bring those back and add new ones on top of that.

You would establish large-scale staging grounds for removal flights so you grab illegal immigrants and then you move them to the staging grounds and that’s where the planes are waiting for federal law enforcement to then move those illegals home.

You deputize the National Guard to carry out immigration enforcement.

Then you also deploy the military to the Southern border, not just with a mission to observe, but with an impedance and denial mission.

In other words, you reassert the fundamental Constitutional principle that you don’t have a right to enter into our sovereign territory to even request the asylum claim.

The military has the right to establish a fortress position on the border and say ‘no one can cross here at all.’

Watch: