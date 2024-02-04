Sick Teacher Who Photographed Himself Sexually Abusing An 8-Year-Old Girl At Afterschool Program May Have Assaulted Other Kids

Manhattan detectives are investigating a case in which a man repeatedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl and took pictures of the act at a Harlem afterschool program and may also have attacked other children.
According to court records, Miles McNeal was arraigned on Feb. 2 before Manhattan criminal court Judge Marva Claudette Brown and ordered held on $75,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.
Police said Miles McNeal, 25, of Yonkers was taken into custody on Feb. 1 by members of the Manhattan Child Abuse Squad. He was charged with sex abuse, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, course of sexual conduct against a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
According to the criminal complaint provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, McNeal allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions between Sept. 8, 2022 and Aug. 18, 2023 at the program based out of a West 112th Street location, within the confines of the 28th Precinct.
The complaint further alleges that McNeal took numerous photos of the girl’s private parts, including while he molested her. On other occasions, he allegedly showed the youngster photos of other children’s naked bodies.
Miles McNeal was arrested for a sexual assault of an 8-year-old female that occurred during an afterschool program in the confines of the @nypd28pct. Any parents whose children had any type of contact with him can contact the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-RAPE (7273). pic.twitter.com/EmG3PDJ2Ge
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 3, 2024
Police believe McNeal may have sexually abused and recorded other youngsters. Members of the Child Abuse Squad, as well as the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, are urging parents of children who may have interacted with McNeal to come forward and assist police in the investigation.
The NYPD noted that trained professionals are available to speak with the children and their families in a child-friendly setting.
Any parent who knows their child had any type of contact with McNeal is urged to call the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273). Any other potential victims of McNeal can contact the NYPD Sexual Assault Hotline at 646-610-7272 or CrimeStoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). Tips may also be provided online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.