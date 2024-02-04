Sick Teacher Who Photographed Himself Sexually Abusing An 8-Year-Old Girl At Afterschool Program May Have Assaulted Other Kids

Manhattan detectives are investigating a case in which a man repeatedly sexually abused an 8-year-old girl and took pictures of the act at a Harlem afterschool program and may also have attacked other children.

According to court records, Miles McNeal was arraigned on Feb. 2 before Manhattan criminal court Judge Marva Claudette Brown and ordered held on $75,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

AM New York reports,

Police said Miles McNeal, 25, of Yonkers was taken into custody on Feb. 1 by members of the Manhattan Child Abuse Squad. He was charged with sex abuse, use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, course of sexual conduct against a child, possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. According to the criminal complaint provided by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, McNeal allegedly molested and sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions between Sept. 8, 2022 and Aug. 18, 2023 at the program based out of a West 112th Street location, within the confines of the 28th Precinct. The complaint further alleges that McNeal took numerous photos of the girl’s private parts, including while he molested her. On other occasions, he allegedly showed the youngster photos of other children’s naked bodies.

Miles McNeal was arrested for a sexual assault of an 8-year-old female that occurred during an afterschool program in the confines of the @nypd28pct. Any parents whose children had any type of contact with him can contact the NYPD Sex Crimes Hotline at 1-212-267-RAPE (7273). pic.twitter.com/EmG3PDJ2Ge — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 3, 2024