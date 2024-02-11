DIED SUDDENLY!: Liters of BLOOD BURST From Man’s Face MID- FLIGHT | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in a quick recap.

STORY 1: Horrifying Mid-Flight Emergency: Passenger Dies After ‘Liters of Blood Comes Out of His Mouth and Nose’

STORY 2: CNN Abruptly Cuts to Commercial as Wolf Blitzer Appears to Be in Physical Distress

STORY 3: WATCH: James O’Keefe Infiltrates Secret Illegal Alien Compound in Tucson, Arizona – Threatened With Arrest by Gestapo Sheriff’s Deputies

STORY 4: Two US Members of Congress DENIED Access to Secretive Federally-Funded “Migrant Facility” for Oversight of Taxpayer Spending

STORY 5: Rant from Elijah “I’ve Had Enough!”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.