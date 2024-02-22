SHOCK VIDEO: Laura Loomer Exposes Massive Human Trafficking Operation in Panama on Camera – Bus Transporting African Illegals in the Middle of the Night North to America

Investigative reporter and conservative activist Laura Loomer has exposed a massive human trafficking operation in Panama, which is transporting illegals from Africa in the middle of the night to their next stop on their trek to their eventual destination in the U.S.

Loomer has been in Panama to report on Darién Gap, one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes. As she notes, this remote, roadless crossing on the borders between Colombia and Panama consists of over 60 miles of deep jungle terrain, mountains, and even some swamps.

Please support my investigative trip to the Darién Gaphttps://t.co/bOEiEP7tbt This week I will be headed to Panama for a week long trip to the Darién Gap to report on the invasion of America and make the case for why President Trump’s America First policies are the… pic.twitter.com/UKI3Rg2QTS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 11, 2024

On Monday night, Loomer spotted a large migrant bus full of illegals from Africa. The bus had stopped in front of the San Vicente Migrant camp in Darien Gap to drop someone off.

Risking her own safety, she jumped on the bus and started filming.

WATCH:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Late last night in Darién Gap Panama, I spotted a migrant bus transporting a bus full of invaders from Africa. The bus stopped in front of the San Vicente Migrant camp in Darien Gap to drop someone off. While the door was open, I hopped on the bus and started… pic.twitter.com/WFGLTrboSm — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 21, 2024

Loomer spoke to the driver in Spanish and demanded to know where he was going, why he was transporting migrants late at night, and the owner of the bus.

While the driver did not reveal the owner, he did drop this bombshell: The migrants at Darien Gap have paid $60 to get on a bus to Costa Rica, which is part of the route to the United States via the Mexican border.

Loomer was kicked off the bus after the nervous driver called his supervisor to ask how he should handle her. Loomer said she would have ridden the bus all the way to Costa Rica.

Notice how so many of the migrants are in traditional African clothing. Loomer explains that they came fresh off a boat in Darien.

She goes on to note that from Costa Rica, the illegals will go to Nicaragua, Honduras, and then to Mexico before finally entering the US via California or Texas.

Loomer then dropped a second video from the encounter Wednesday, revealing many of the migrants had known diseases. This means they could expose millions of Americans to dangerous illnesses once they arrive.

I still got on the bus to expose it, risking my own health around sick third-world invaders from Africa so I could bring you all the truth about this human trafficking and weaponized migration operation in the Darien Gap. My video is further evidence that African invaders with known illnesses are being bussed in the middle of the night from a Panamanian migrant camp to Costa Rica for the sake of continuing their route to the US.