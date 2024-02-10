Sharon Osbourne Says Kanye Messed “With The Wrong Jew” Ozzy Osbourne Blasts Rapper On Facebook

It looks like things in the land of Elite Hollywood Wars are getting super feisty during the month of love.

Despite Ozzy Osbourne slamming Kanye West for using Black Sabbath music samples without permission, Ozzy’s wife is even more indignant, publicly tearing the troubled rapper to shreds.

TMZ reports,

Here’s the deal … OO hopped on X Friday and absolutely torched Ye for featuring a sample of an old BS song on one of his own tracks for ‘Vultures.’ Ozzy seemed to think it was ‘War Pigs,’ even though it really sounded like ‘Iron Man.’ Either way, he was fuming. Ozzy wrote, “@kanyewest ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY.” He added, “HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!” Sharon herself echoed Ozzy’s sentiment to TMZ — telling us … “Kanye f***ed with the wrong Jew this time” … going on to say that she and Ozzy have fired off a cease and desist to Ye.

According to her, someone from Kanye’s camp contacted them three weeks ago seeking permission to use an old Black Sabbath song.

There was an absolute no-go from Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, per the TMZ report. There seems to be an element of personal resentment in their denial of the rapper, most likely stemming from West’s repeated public statements about Jewish people.

Sharon says Ozzy rarely refuses people who wanna do this … but in this instance, he had a “special f***ing occasion to say no.” We should note — Sharon herself was raised Jewish. Kanye’s antisemitism is a nonstarter for Sharon and Ozzy — and we’re told they both feel the way he’s conducted himself of late is unacceptable. Sharon, specifically, tells us Ye these days “represents hate,” and that he’s a “disrespectful antisemite.” She also calls Kanye dangerous … and adds for good measure, “the motherf***er’s a pig.”

It doesn’t matter if the Black Sabbath sample is just a second or two. Sharon says the Osbourne family doesn’t want any association with Kanye. In the long run, if he continues to use Ozzy’s music, he may have to face legal action.

