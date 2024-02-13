Senator Rand Paul Says it’s ‘Criminal Neglect’ to Send Billions Overseas to Protect Other Borders While Leaving the U.S. Border Wide Open (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky appeared on the Larry Kudlow show this weekend and slammed leaders in Congress for pushing billions in spending to defend the borders of other countries overseas while leaving America’s southern border wide open.

Millions of Americans across the country agree with Rand Paul about this. Why is it so difficult for Republican leaders to understand?

This is not a big leap. It’s just common sense.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

SEN. RAND PAUL: I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone ele’ border before we fix our border. We have an emergency. We have an invasion and 700,000 people coming across in the last two months, and they’re here to punt on that. They put forward a fake proposal, it wasn’t any good and we shot it down. That doesn’t mean we’re ready to give up on it, and many of us want to fight. 32 of us out of 38, three-fourths of us, wanted to keep fighting and wanted to actually fix the border before we ship $100 billion of our money overseas. I meet no one in Kentucky and no conservatives across the land that are for this, but the leadership of the Senate under Mitch McConnell is more concerned with sending your money to Ukraine than they are with the invasion of the southern border, and I’ve had enough and I’m going to do everything in my power to slow down and stop this and I told them they can vote when hell freezes over. Because frankly this isn’t in the best interest of our country and the money has to be borrowed. We don’t have $100 billion sitting around. We borrow $1.5 trillion and they’re going to borrow another $100 billion. We essentially — $100 billion and certainly we’re asking China to send money to Ukraine.

Watch the video below:

Sen. Rand Paul surgically dismantles DC Uniparty over border crisis: “I would say it’s criminal neglect for Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden to get together to send $100 billion overseas to fix someone else’s border before addressing our border.” pic.twitter.com/D0O7GcMClK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 12, 2024

Rand Paul gets it. Why doesn’t Mitch McConnell? This is not rocket science.