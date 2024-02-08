Sen. Murphy Says the Quiet Part Out Loud – Democrat Strategy Has Failed “The People We Care About the Most” – Undocumented ‘Americans’ (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy said the quiet part out loud on MSNBC on Wednesday night. Murphy told Chris Hayes the “strategy” on immigration “has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country.”

There you have it.

Chris Hayes: The negotiation didn’t have a path to citizenship. It was entirely on their terms in order to get Ukraine funding. Right? Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.): Well, I mean, Chris, that’s been a failed play for 20 years. So you are right that that has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe. And it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country. This is also not 2013 any longer. When we ran that play last.

Does this really surprise anyone?

Immigration expert Stephen Miller weighed in: “This is what they call giving away the entire game. This is why Democrats angrily oppose every enforcement measure. This is why Democrats bitterly oppose detention and deportation. This is why Joe Biden and the Democrats eradicated the border and orchestrated the invasion.”