Second Recall Attempt Launched Against California Governor Gavin Newsom (VIDEO)

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom is once again facing a recall effort, the second in three years, as a conservative group initiates a new campaign to oust him from office.

On Monday morning, Rescue California served Governor Newsom with a notice of intent to recall, reprising their role from the 2021 recall attempt.

The conservative group gathered over the needed 1.5 million signatures to force a recall election. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom survived the rigged recall election.

There was plenty of opportunity for rampant fraud because there is no chain of custody with ballot harvesting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and printing ballots from home.

More than 30% of the people who signed the petition to recall Newsom were Independents and Democrats, but he allegedly won the recall in a ‘landslide.’ Even more ridiculous, Gavin Newsom ‘won’ conservative Orange County: 52.6% (464,164) voted “No” to 47.4% (418,362) voted yes, KTLA 5 reported.

Rescue California, undeterred by the previous outcome, announced on Monday their plan to initiate a recall campaign against Governor Newsom once more.

“We filed this morning. We served the governor with a notice of intent to recall. This is a preliminary element to the total process of recalling someone in office simultaneously. We then also filed with the Secretary of State,” said Anne Hyde Dunsmore, the Campaign Director for Rescue California.

Dunsmore said that the decision to launch a recall was driven by a series of policy failures and fiscal mismanagement, culminating in a staggering $73 billion budget deficit as reported by the Legislative Analyst’s Office—a figure that has seen a rapid increase in just a matter of weeks.

According to the Rescue California’s website:

Governor Newsom has abandoned the state to advance his Presidential ambitions, leaving behind a $68 Billion budget deficit and a public safety, immigration and education crisis. He: Granted 700,000 illegal immigrants free health care at a cost to taxpayers of $3 billion annually, while cutting vital programs for veterans, school children, the disabled and the homeless.

Kept schools closed during Covid longer than other states allowing California students to fall further behind in basic skills such as language and mathematics.

Closed prisons and ordered the release of thousands of dangerous criminals onto our streets.

Weakened our public safety laws, creating an epidemic of smash and grab crimes and violent assaults.

Forced Californians to suffer under the highest taxes in the nation and the highest home prices outside Hawaii, while he undermines Prop. 13.

Spends billions on government homeless programs that have repeatedly failed.

The effort, which began with over 450 signatories across five counties, exceeds the new requirement set by state regulations that mandate a minimum of 325 signatures from at least five counties.

Despite the challenges of organizing a recall, Dunsmore is confident in her group’s approach. With a streamlined strategy and a reduced signature threshold compared to previous campaigns, Rescue California aims to gather the necessary support well within the 160 to 180-day (6-month) timeframe allowed.

The group has a tight timeline to collect signatures, aiming to qualify for the ballot before key political dates, such as the Democratic National Convention.

Dunsmore emphasizes that Rescue California is not aligning with any single candidate to replace the governor. Instead, the organization seeks to create an opportunity for competent leadership to emerge.

As the recall movement gains momentum, Dunsmore urges Californians to join the cause, emphasizing the grassroots nature of the effort and the importance of holding the Governor accountable for the state’s financial predicament.

Petitions will be available in the coming weeks. Sign up here to receive notice!

WATCH: