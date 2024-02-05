Rumble Partners With 1775 Coffee on Exclusive Rumble Brand Product

New coffee brand is the latest addition to the parallel economy.

“Not only is Rumble going to lead the way in video and cloud, but we are going to partner with brands that are willing to build long-term advertising relationships with us. 1775 Coffee is a perfect partner, and we are very excited about this new Rumble-branded product,” said Rumble Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “For once, Rumble can easily fill unsold inventory with a product that will add recurring revenue to our bottom line. If large corporate advertisers are afraid to advertise with specific audiences, we will just build the product lines to take them on,” he added.

1775 Coffee, named to evoke the time when American patriots were building toward a revolution, boasts a rich and distinctive flavor profile unique to the beans the company obtains from farms located high in the mountains of South America. The coffee is available in three varieties: medium roast, dark roast, and the rare premium peaberry dark roast. It is available either ground or as whole beans, and customers can use the website to set up regular, recurring deliveries.

Rumble is proud to join forces with 1775 Coffee, which is part of the Stardust Group family of companies founded and operated by entrepreneur Foster Coulson.

For the latest news and updates, follow 1775 Coffee on X and Instagram.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com.

ABOUT STARDUST GROUP

Stardust Group, founded in 2021 by Foster Coulson, is a group of companies, including 1775 Coffee, focused on building and growing a truly parallel economy that champions freedom, liberty, and self-determination, and one that is free from the corrupting forces of big pharma, big tech, big media, and big government. Find out more at stardustgroup.com.

Contact: [email protected]

 

