Robert Kennedy, Jr. Runs Nostalgic Super Bowl Commercial (VIDEO)

A super PAC backing Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran an advertisement supporting RFK Jr. during Super Bowl 58.

American Values 2024 ran an ad supporting RFK Jr. during the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl 58.

The nostalgic commercial was similar to RFK Jr’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign commercial in 1960.

The ad reportedly cost $7 million to air.

WATCH:

RFK Jr’s Super Bowl ad is old school & brilliant. Many more normies will be voting for RFK over Joe Biden

pic.twitter.com/JEx4fhenC4 — George (@BehizyTweets) February 12, 2024

Here was social media’s initial reaction to the ad:

Great commercial by RFK jr. pic.twitter.com/yFxqvjb2ji — 2024WarRoom (@2024WarRoom) February 12, 2024

Robert Kennedy Jr. ran an advertisement during the Superbowl shortly before halftime began. It was a direct callback to an ad his uncle, John F. Kennedy, ran in 1960 when he was running for president. RFK Jr. is an independent candidate running for president of the United… pic.twitter.com/dNJIbTyekO — Christian (@ChristianM_74) February 12, 2024

The ad was almost identical to JFK’s original ad:

LOOK:

RFK ran a Super Bowl ad where he super imposed his face over JFK’s in this ad LMFAO pic.twitter.com/69TSpqRF2T — Al Carbo (@carbo_al) February 12, 2024

Per The Hill:

A super PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president ran a Super Bowl ad on Sunday in support of the independent candidate, an unexpected move for the long-shot campaign. American Values 2024 ran a 30-second spot leaning on the legacy of former President John F. Kennedy, repeating clips, slogans and images from his 1960 presidential campaign. The spot, just before the highly anticipated halftime show, generated fervor on social media and was the first political ad of the big game broadcast. The ad cost $7 million, PAC co-chair Tony Lyons confirmed to The Hill.

RFK Jr. immediately issued a statement:

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you,” RFK Jr. wrote on X.