Robert Kennedy, Jr. Runs Nostalgic Super Bowl Commercial (VIDEO)

Screenshot: American Values 2024/X

A super PAC backing Independent Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ran an advertisement supporting RFK Jr. during Super Bowl 58.

American Values 2024 ran an ad supporting RFK Jr. during the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl 58.

The nostalgic commercial was similar to RFK Jr’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign commercial in 1960.

The ad reportedly cost $7 million to air.

WATCH:

Here was social media’s initial reaction to the ad:

The ad was almost identical to JFK’s original ad:

LOOK:

Per The Hill:

The spot, just before the highly anticipated halftime show, generated fervor on social media and was the first political ad of the big game broadcast.

The spot, just before the highly anticipated halftime show, generated fervor on social media and was the first political ad of the big game broadcast.

The ad cost $7 million, PAC co-chair Tony Lyons confirmed to The Hill.

RFK Jr. immediately issued a statement:

“I’m so sorry if the Super Bowl advertisement caused anyone in my family pain. The ad was created and aired by the American Values Super PAC without any involvement or approval from my campaign. FEC rules prohibit Super PACs from consulting with me or my staff. I love you all. God bless you,” RFK Jr. wrote on X.

