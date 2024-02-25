Robert Hur Couldn’t Determine Who Had Access to Biden’s Stolen Classified Docs Because Security at Penn Biden Center DELETED All Visitor Logs From 2017-2021

Special Counsel Robert Hur could not determine who had access to Joe Biden’s stolen classified documents stored at Penn Biden Center because security deleted all the visitor logs from 2017-2021.

According to Hur, Joe Biden kept more than 600 pages of classified documents in unlocked drawers/closets at the Penn Biden Center and stored some of them in dilapidated boxes in his Delaware garage and other unsecured locations.

The FBI identified numerous folders, including many labeled “EYES ONLY VPOTUS” which contained highly classified material related to intelligence sources and methods.

However, Biden was still not charged and none of his aides, handlers or gatekeepers were charged with obstruction or conspiracy (unlike Trump’s aides).

Via RealClearInvestigations reporter Paul Sperry: Hur couldn’t determine who had access to Biden’s unsecured classified docs or whether they passed thru foreign hands b/c the Penn Biden Center’s security deleted all the visitor logs, 2017-2021: “We cannot account for all visitors to the Center”

Joe Biden STOLE SCIF-designated classified documents and improperly stored them at the Penn Biden Center, his Delaware garage, his Virginia rental home, and his lawyer’s Boston office.

Some of the most highly sensitive documents were stored at Penn Biden Center in an unlocked office and closet.

The ‘executive assistant’ referred to in Hur’s report was none other than Biden’s gatekeeper Kathy Chung.

Chung (pictured below with Biden) mishandled the classified documents yet she still was not charged. Biden appointed her to a cushy job at the Pentagon as Lloyd Austin’s assistant where she has access to the nation’s most highly sensitive military materials.

“[In] October 2017, Chung relocated the 15 boxes a few blocks away to the newly built Penn Biden Center on the sixth floor of another D.C. office building, where she unpacked Biden’s White House documents – including some marked “top secret” – and placed them into a three-drawer filing cabinet in her outer office adjoining Biden’s office, which was designed to resemble his old West Wing suite. Other documents were left in boxes stacked in an unlocked storage closet, refuting initial White House claims they were stored in a “locked closet.” Remarkably, the entire office suite was never locked up, which meant virtually anybody who got past the security guard in the lobby of the building had access to the classified files stored there.” Paul Sperry wrote.

“Mr. Biden’s office did not lock,” Hur said in his 345-page report, “and the adjoining outer office where Mr. Biden’s executive assistant maintained his files was always accessible through Mr. Biden’s office.” In a footnote, Hur added that “the Vice President’s office could only be locked from the inside using a panic button.”

Visitors from all walks of life, including dangerous actors from China and Ukraine had access to the classified documents stored at Penn Biden Center.

There was virtually no real security at the Penn Biden Center and in 2019 visitors no longer needed a key fob or security escort to access the floor where all of the stolen classified documents were stored, according to Hur’s report reviewed by this reporter.

As Paul Sperry noted, the Penn Biden Center received millions of dollars from Chinese donors and even hosted a symposium with Chinese Communist Party officials.

This is a glaring example of a two-tiered justice system.

President Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information lawfully stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate protected by Secret Service.

Sleep well, America.