RINO Governor Kemp Says President Trump Should Not Get Presidential Immunity in Jack Smith’s Lawfare Case

Last Tuesday the radical left Washington DC Appeals Court ruled that President Trump is not immune from prosecution for his speech crimes while serving as US President.

The ruling was in regards to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s charges against the former president.

Trump argued that the speaking out against election vulnerabilities and violations.

On Sunday morning RINO Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told the ABC audience that Trump should get immunity for his speech following the 2020 election.

Kemp added that, “No one is above the law.”

Via ABC News:

Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday pushed back on former President Donald Trump’s position that he should be granted legal immunity for his actions while he was in the White House, amid his 91 criminal charges, which he denies. “My personal opinion is, no one is above the law,” Kemp told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl. “You know, I’ve continued to talk about following the law and the Constitution and that’s what I’m going to continue to do in the great state of Georgia,” Kemp said.

In 2021 President Trump released a statement calling on the people of Georgia to sue state officials for running a corrupt and rigged presidential election in 2020.