REVEALED: Ailing Justice Sonia Sotomayor Traveled with Medic, Needed “Medical Supplies” and “Medical Gear”

Far-left Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is in really bad shape. The 69-year-old justice is overweight and suffers from type 1 diabetes.

According to newly released US Marshals Service records, Sonia Sotomayor, the oldest left-leaning justice on the bench, traveled with a medic and needed “medical supplies,” and “medical gear.”

“Justice Sotomayor’s health concerns are also apparent throughout the documents. On a Feb. 2018 trip to south Florida with no public events, Sotomayor appears to have a medic from Grand Junction, Colo. accompanying her, and another is with her during an Oct. 2018 swing through Chicago and Nashville for book events. Four of Sotomayor’s 2021 trips mention “medical gear” or “medical supplies.” What’s more, some version of the phrase, “PPE will be utilized for the duration of this mission,” appears to have been written on a dozen of her 2021 USMS travel reports, including one where deputies are directed: “Wear masks regardless of vaccination status,” p. 281.” the records stated.

“Per the documents she appears to have done what many Americans who could afford to did during the pandemic: spend months in a warm place working remotely, as the reports indicate she spent the last six weeks of 2020 and first six weeks of 2021 in south Florida, including for the Court’s Dec. 2020 and Jan. 2021 sittings.” the records said.

Joe Biden has only appointed one Supreme Court Justice since he was installed in January 2021.

Biden picked far-left Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer.

Court watchers have long speculated Sotomayor would retire early since she suffers from a host of health problems.

President Trump criticized Sotomayor back in 2018 when Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced he would be retiring from the bench.

Sonia Sotomayor, the self-proclaimed “wise Latina” has suffered from type-1 diabetes since childhood.

Trump privately pointed out Sotomayor’s serious battle with diabetes as a reason why she may be leaving the bench soon.

