REPORT: Under Joe Biden, the Number of Illegals Who Have Entered the U.S. is Greater Than the Population of 36 States

New analysis finds that the number of illegal immigrants who have entered the U.S. on Biden’s watch is greater than the population of 36 states.

The numbers are absolutely staggering and there are still months left before Joe Biden will potentially leave office. If he doesn’t, and this madness continues, it’s nearly impossible to imagine what the country would look like in four more years.

Illegal immigration has now eclipsed the economy as the top issue for the 2024 and this is why. Everyone knows this is not a sustainable situation.

FOX News reports:

7.2M illegals entered the US under Biden admin, an amount greater than population of 36 states Nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southwest border under President Biden’s watch, a number greater than the population of 36 individual states, a Fox News analysis finds. That figure comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has already reported 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year, which runs from October through September. If the current pace of illegal immigration does not slow down, fiscal year 2024 will break last year’s record of 2,475,669 southwest border encounters — a number that by itself exceeds the population of New Mexico, a border state. The total number of southwest land border encounters since Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486, CBP data shows. That is larger than the population of 36 U.S. states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Joe Biden deserves to be impeached over this.

This is destabilizing the country in multiple ways. Economically, culturally, legally, etc. Biden has put the nation at risk by allowing it.