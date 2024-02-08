REPORT: Squatters Have Taken Over 1,200 Homes in Atlanta, Georgia – Transformed One Into an Illegal Strip Club

Squatters have taken over 1,200 homes in Atlanta, Georgia and are terrorizing neighbors with loud parties. One home was even turned into an illegal strip club.

This is a symptom of the lawlessness that has gripped the country in recent years and to make matters worse, laws often favor the squatters, making it extremely difficult for homeowners to get rid of them.

If this is allowed to continue, the problem will only get worse as it spreads.

PJ Media reports:

Dem Paradise: Squatters Occupy 1,200 Atlanta Homes, Open Strip Club In the latest episode on Democrat Urban Utopia, squatters are reportedly taking over hundreds of Atlanta homes, terrorizing neighbors, and even opening an illegal strip club. Police response to evict the squatters is so delayed that some desperate homeowners have actually bribed the intruders to leave, according to the New York Post. Whole neighborhoods have been ruined by the horde of squatters. Local home-cleaning company manager Matt Urbanski emphasized the severity of the crisis, saying, “I’d be terrified in Atlanta to lease out one of my properties.” He should know, as he cleans out homes for “corporate landlords,” according to the Post. Not only does Urbanski have to clear out squatters’ belongings, but one of his employees was also shot following his recent attempt to get squatters off private property. Crime is a severe problem in Democrat-run Atlanta, which had record-breaking homicides in 2021. While violent crime reportedly decreased in Atlanta in 2023, car thefts shot up. PJ Media’s Chris Queen, who has lived in metro Atlanta his whole life, noted that Democrat soft-on-crime policies likely contribute to the squatter crisis. “Certain parts of metro Atlanta — the areas under total Democrat control — are looking the other way when it comes to crime, so it’s no surprise that criminals are getting bolder and more creative,” Queen said.

Is this supposed to be part of the Democrat ‘equity’ agenda?

"ABSOLUTE INSANITY": In Democrat-run Atlanta, illegal squatters have taken over 1,200+ homes — even turning some of them into strip clubs. "Authorities say evicting squatters in Atlanta is a pretty big challenge." pic.twitter.com/s6OhCzrYdF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 7, 2024

Squatting should be illegal in every state. This is insane that squatters have more rights than legal property owners! pic.twitter.com/EqnucBOXoi — ❤️ C8 (@PecanC8) February 8, 2024

This could come to a bad end very quickly. Authorities in Atlanta would be wise to deal with it before people begin taking matters into their own hands.

