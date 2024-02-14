REPORT: FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago Targeted “Missing Top-Secret Binder” Revealing Obama’s CIA and Foreign Allies’ Role in Russia Collusion Hoax (VIDEO)

In an explosive development, sources close to a high-profile investigation have revealed that the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago was specifically aimed at recovering a “missing top-secret binder.”

This document is rumored to contain damning evidence of former President Barack Obama’s CIA’s involvement in initiating the Russia collusion narrative against President Trump.

Fox News host Jesse Watters discussed these brand-new details on his show, citing reporting by investigative journalists Michael Schellenberger and Matt Taibbi.

According to investigative reporters Michael Schellenberger and Matt Taibbi, the Russian Collusion story was not the result of foreign intelligence tips but rather a deliberate setup by the CIA under the Obama administration.

“We were just informed by foreign intelligence about this. Our sources tell us a very different story, which is that this was initiated by the US government,” according to Schellenberger.

“It came from within the US government’s intelligence community, including the CIA, that they asked the so-called Five Eyes nations’ intelligence agencies—that’s the other English-speaking nations, including Britain and Australia—to spy on 26 Trump associates, or at least they had a list of the 26 associates that were identified.”

“This is new information. Some people have theorized about this and speculated about it. We feel very confident that our sources were in a position to know and are very credible in this report. And it’s obviously a very serious allegation because this is illegal spying and it’s illegal election interference,” Schellenberger added.

The Five Eyes alliance includes intelligence agencies from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The allegation is that these agencies were asked to conduct surveillance on the Trump associates and then relay ‘suspicious’ interactions to the FBI, which then used this as a pretext to begin the Russia collusion investigation.

This operation’s details were reportedly compiled in a top-secret binder, stored securely in a classified room in Washington, D.C. President Trump ordered the declassification of the entire dossier, aiming to bring transparency to the investigation’s origins and expose the sham investigation designed to undermine his presidency.

However, rumors have now surfaced that the binder may be missing. Speculation is rife that the recovery of this binder implicating the CIA could have been the reason for the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

“If this binder—which we will discuss more in an upcoming piece—holds what we’ve been told, namely raw intelligence demonstrating a U.S. government-initiated hoax, the implications are profound, and the raid to recover it suggests a dramatic and troubling effort to conceal the truth,”

“There has been widespread speculation that this binder was the reason, or a reason, for the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago,” Schellenberger said.

“But obviously, if this binder contains what we have been told that it contains, which may include raw intelligence information showing that the US government, the CIA, and the intelligence community of the US government initiated the Russia collusion hoax, that it did not occur in the way that the official story, including the Durham investigation, had portrayed it, then that’s extremely serious information.”

“And if the FBI then went to go get it in order to continue the cover-up of this information, that obviously adds an even more dramatic wrinkle to this.”

“This is a huge can’t. In the history of the United States of America, have we ever had something like this where the intelligence community was weaponized against a political candidate and using our foreign allies to do it?”

This information is not new to the readers of The Gateway Pundit.

In August 2022, when the Biden regime raided Mar-a-Lago, The Gateway Pundit reported that the FBI “had a personal stake” in retrieving documents at Mar-a-Lago. They were after Spygate documents!

President Trump declassified a binder on January 19th, 2021, that contains hundreds of pages about the Crossfire Hurricane scandal. It contains damaging information about the corrupt actors involved with our government.

BREAKING Signed letter from President Trump on Jan 19, 2021, the day before he left office, declassifying "Crossfire Hurricane" docs showing Obama, Biden, the CIA, DOJ, and FBI spied on him Now you know why they raided Mar a Lago To steal back evidence of their crimes

Two different DOJ Attorney General’s have defied President Trump’s direct lawful order to publish the binder in the Federal Register.

The DOJ had already made redactions to protect sources & methods, and returned the binder back to the White House. But the corrupt FBI also wanted to hide names. So at the last minute, the DOJ demanded the binder comply with the 1974 Privacy Act.

The Act requires any “agency” that releases records also to hide personal or identifiable name information. The DOJ knew this Act doesn’t apply to the White House, it was a stall tactic.

The courts decided this 22 years ago that the Privacy Act was based on FOIA requests, and the White House is not an agency.

Hours before Trump left office on January 20th, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows gave the binder back to the DOJ, along with this memo. He asked the DOJ to make any Privacy Act redactions “out of an abundance of caution”.

In the memo, he asks they expeditiously release the binder when it is finished. Meadows foolishly expected this would take 3-4 days. Just the News obtained the Meadows memo from the National Archives, which also denied having a copy of the declassified binder.

Meadows admits in interviews various agencies often stalled or defied Trump’s orders. Meadows knew better than to rely on the DOJ to release this damaging binder after they left the White House. He should have released the binder to the public himself. But in doing so, there was a chance he would become a target of the DOJ and FBI.

New details on Monday’s raid of Mar-a-Lago may explain what the FBI was looking for and why the FBI has not released the Spygate documents as they were ordered when President Trump left office.

According to Paul Sperry, the FBI agents spent 9 hours looking for details President Trump took with him on the Crossfire Hurricane FBI spying scandal.

The FBI and DOJ cannot let the American public know the truth of their criminal acts and attempted coup of President Trump. So they raided his home, looking for the documents that may indict the organization.