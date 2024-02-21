REPORT: Biden White House Furious With New York Times for Reporting on Issue of Biden’s Age

Folks in the Biden White House are reportedly very angry with the New York Times for actually reporting on the issue of Biden’s age.

This is an administration that is simply not used to any media coverage that could be considered negative. They have no idea how to deal with this because the media has been so friendly to them.

It also says a lot about how important the New York Times is to the left.

Politico reported:

NYT publisher: White House ‘extremely upset’ on Biden age coverage The New York Times Publisher A.G. Sulzberger said Monday that the White House is “extremely upset” about its coverage on President Joe Biden’s age but the newspaper will “continue to report fully and fairly.” “We are going to continue to report fully and fairly, not just on Donald Trump but also on President Joe Biden,” Sulzberger said in an interview with The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. “He is a historically unpopular incumbent and the oldest man to ever hold this office. We’ve reported on both of those realities extensively, and the White House has been extremely upset about it.” Criticism over coverage of Biden’s low approval ratings and, more especially, Biden’s age has sparked disapproval both from the Biden campaign and some members of the press. News stories of Biden’s age gained even more traction among the press as special counsel Robert Hur wrote in his recent report, entirely without prompting, that Biden was “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

Republicans are used to dealing with a hostile media.

Exhibit Infinity: Democrat flacks wouldn't last one day as a Republican https://t.co/HtkdhdU8Sr — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) February 20, 2024

Truth hurts…so the Biden Administration issues veiled threats to its media lapdogs thinking they will toe the line as they have for decades. Maybe the Grey Lady is waking up. https://t.co/M1pZaIQQNY — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 19, 2024

They don't like that people are saying the quiet part is being said by over 85% of voters now. Age is a valid concern and it should not be a dirty topic, they act like it is than it's like they have something to hide. https://t.co/DIzLbXoSND — Christopher Hyre (Horoshak) (@ChrisHoroshak) February 19, 2024

Biden’s age is a completely valid issue. The American people have every right to be concerned.