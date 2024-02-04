Report: Biden Regime Gave Millions of COVID Relief Funds to Undocumented Aliens

Thousands of illegal aliens cross Joe Biden’s open US southern border in the Del Rio sector in December 2022.

The Biden regime sent billions to illegal aliens who were not qualified for the payments due to their immigration status.

A recent report by the Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) discovered that $340 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund was given to a program that sent $1,000 checks to illegal aliens in Washington state.

Here is a copy of the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund for 2022-2023

The Center for Immigration Studies in 2021 cited a study that correctly predicted that illegal immigrants will receive “billions” in Covid relief checks. It looks like they were right.

The Politics Brief reported:

Federal COVID funds were used in Washington state to give $1,000 checks to illegal immigrants who were not qualified for federal economic impact payments during the pandemic because of their immigration status.

The Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) report reveals the expenditures that were distributed by the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (SLFRF). The SLFRF was set up by the American Rescue Plan Act to help state and local governments respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. All together, that program gave $4.4 billion to Washington state.

The group’s study, which calls for a smaller federal government, talked about how $340 million was given to a program that sent $1,000 checks to people in the state who were there illegally.

The funds were passed by the legislature of Washington state in April 2021 and gave “another round of funding for undocumented Washingtonians,” a report on the program’s effects said.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Joe Biden already reallocated $2 billion in COVID testing funds to house illegal aliens at the border.

