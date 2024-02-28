Rep. Lauren Boebert’s 18-Year-Old Son Arrested, Faces Over 20 Charges Linked to Alleged Vehicle Trespass and Thefts

Tyler Boebert, the 18-year-old son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into a series of alleged property thefts and vehicle trespasses, according to local authorities.

The Rifle Police Department detailed the arrest on their Facebook page, revealing that the young Boebert faces multiple charges.

“On February 27, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Rifle Police Department arrested Tyler Jay Boebert, 18. The arrest comes after a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle,” the statement read.

The charges presented against Tyler are severe, including four felony counts of Criminal Possession of Identification Documents pertaining to multiple victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, alongside over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.

The Garfield County Jail confirmed that Tyler Boebert is currently being held on 22 possible charges, predominantly misdemeanors.

As of Wednesday morning, he was listed as a current inmate without any bond information being made available, according to CBS News.

Rep. Lauren Boebert issued a heartfelt statement regarding her son’s arrest, saying, “I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for. It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track.”

She further emphasized the importance of personal accountability, noting that, “as an adult and father, Tyler will take responsibility for his actions and should be held accountable for poor decisions just like any other citizen.” Previously, her office had shared the news that Tyler had become a father himself in June 2023.

This arrest adds to the series of legal issues confronting the Boebert family.

According to CBS, Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was involved in legal proceedings concerning two separate altercations. Additionally, this month, Rep. Boebert obtained a temporary restraining order against Jayson following allegations of threats and unauthorized home entry.

The congresswoman also encountered controversy last year when she was escorted out of a Denver theater during a “Beetlejuice” show for disruptive behavior, an incident she later apologized for.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that,” Boebert said in a statement at the time.

“There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.

“Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.

“I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud,” she concluded.