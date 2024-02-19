The Ratio: Nikki Haley Roasted Over Her End of the Weekend Boast of “12 Fellas Down. 1 To Go”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley boasted online Sunday evening about how many ‘fellas’ she’s been through in the campaign, twelve, and how many are left for her to take on, one–President Trump–and well, the jokes just wrote themselves.

At a New Hampshire campaign event, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley reacted to learning Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) endorsed rival President Trump, screen image via Mark Halperin, X Twitter, January 19, 2024

“12 fellas down. 1 to go.”

Old adultery accusations against the former South Carolina Governor Haley by South Carolina politicos were resurrected last month as voting in the Republican presidential primary season commenced. Haley has denied the accusations of adultery that were made by two men in sworn affidavits.

“12 fellas down. 1 to go” was not the best choice of words for Haley:

Haley’s post got ratioed on X Twitter with comments more than double the likes and over four million views in just over four hours:

A question many are wondering:

Undoubtedly true:

Yep:

And yes. The worst:

Her poor husband.

Haley is relying on Trump-hating Democratic women to carry her through the primaries even without winning one state.

 

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 

