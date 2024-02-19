The Ratio: Nikki Haley Roasted Over Her End of the Weekend Boast of “12 Fellas Down. 1 To Go”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley boasted online Sunday evening about how many ‘fellas’ she’s been through in the campaign, twelve, and how many are left for her to take on, one–President Trump–and well, the jokes just wrote themselves.

“12 fellas down. 1 to go.”

12 fellas down. 1 to go. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 18, 2024

Old adultery accusations against the former South Carolina Governor Haley by South Carolina politicos were resurrected last month as voting in the Republican presidential primary season commenced. Haley has denied the accusations of adultery that were made by two men in sworn affidavits.

“12 fellas down. 1 to go” was not the best choice of words for Haley:

Very poor choice of words for Nikki Haley in this post she just put up, especially considering her past infidelity. “12 fellas down. 1 to go.” — @NikkiHaley, Adulterer (twice and counting) https://t.co/AcxsZD7A7w pic.twitter.com/6edx1KF5lq — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 18, 2024

Haley’s post got ratioed on X Twitter with comments more than double the likes and over four million views in just over four hours:

HUBBY STILL OUT OF TOWN???🤣🤣🤣 — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) February 18, 2024

Does your husband know about these fellas? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) February 18, 2024

Your poor husband obviously knew about your goal of a baker’s dozen. pic.twitter.com/fPFz7SkvFB — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 19, 2024

A question many are wondering:

Girl, you didn’t think this post through, did you? pic.twitter.com/4jzOd8lMxv — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) February 18, 2024

Undoubtedly true:

Yep:

And yes. The worst:

This may be the worst tweet in the history of all campaigns https://t.co/MrSNG0u4E9 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 19, 2024

Her poor husband.

Haley is relying on Trump-hating Democratic women to carry her through the primaries even without winning one state.