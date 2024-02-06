Ratings Challenged CNN Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic, Revamps Morning Show Lineup Again

CNN is once again revamping their morning lineup, hoping that someone might notice and actually watch their channel.

That is unlikely. CNN’s problem goes far beyond deciding which Democrat activists will host their morning shows. Their problem is a lack of trust from viewers who know that they’ve been burned too many times.

The network has changed leaders twice over the last two years and any time someone wants to make real change at the network, the staff revolts and gets rid of them.

The Hill reports:

CNN revamps morning slate of programming in latest shakeup CNN is making major changes to its weekday morning programming as part of the latest shakeup at the cable news giant. “CNN This Morning,” the network’s current morning show hosted by Poppy Harlow and Phil Mattingly, will be canceled while the network holds discussions with the two anchors about new roles at at the company. Political pundit and host Kasie Hunt will anchor an additional early morning hour, broadcasting from 5-7 a.m. beginning later this month. At 7 a.m., a new version of “CNN News Central” will be hosted by John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner, running through 10 a.m. Former White House correspondent Jim Acosta will host a show at 10 a.m., while the 11 a.m. hour will be home to “The Bulletin with Pamela Brown,” which will launch in the spring, once Brown returns from parental leave. The major shakeup of the CNN’s morning lineup marks the most sweeping change implemented by new CEO Mark Thompson, who took over as the company’s leader in August.

This won’t make any difference at all.

Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic https://t.co/jWht0Qg6i3 pic.twitter.com/lZFaiFnj0D — Purple Dalmation (@purpledalmation) February 5, 2024

Breaking: CNN Shuffles Democrat Employees in Vain Attempt to Save Deservedly Dying Network https://t.co/wc98g1zB6S — Super Journalist (Ret) – JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) February 5, 2024

Meanwhile, the band continues to play as the lifeboats fill. https://t.co/MuaIV4gmmp — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 5, 2024

CNN doesn’t understand what their real problems are, but it’s crystal clear to everyone else.