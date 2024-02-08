Rand Paul Blasts Mitch McConnell: “This Has Been a Ruse – He’s Working with Biden and Schumer to Funnel Your Money to Ukraine- He’s Using Minority of Big Government Republicans to Work with Democrats” (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) went off on the House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) following the embarrassing defeat today of the Democrats’ open borders bill and funding bonanza for Ukraine.

Senator Paul joined Laura Ingraham for a recap of today’s vote on the Ukraine funding – open border monstrosity.

Rand Paul accused McConnell of working with Biden and Schumer to send your tax dollars to Ukraine!

Sen. Rand Paul: From the beginning I think this has been a ruse. It hasn’t ever really been about the border. That was a token, that was a bone that was going to be thrown to conservatives. But they were always worried that if conservatives got wind that it was a ruse, that it wasn’t a real border reform, if people like Laura Ingraham or Hannity somehow got wind of this, that you would discuss the bill, look at the bill, and that it would be destroyed. So the game all along long was to keep this in secret from us, but also in the secret from anybody that might look at it and might criticize it. This was an organized plan from the very beginning from our leadership to keep this out of the hands of any conservatives that might criticize it.

Laura Ingraham: Well, we got our hands on it. And then they said it was Internet rumors. Langford kept saying these are Internet rumors. And then you open up the bill, it says 5000 people.

Sen. Rand Paul: Yeah, it’s going to be an emergency after 5000. What about an emergency after 700,000 people already came in the past two months?

Laura Ingraham: Senator, moving on. Senator McConnell was asked about the criticism that he’s faced over this disaster of a bill. He told Politico, I’ve had a small group of persistent critics this whole time I’ve been in the job. The reason we’ve been talking about the border is because the persistent critics wanted to. You can’t pass a bill without dealing with a democratic president and democratic senate. What of that? I mean, Democrats seem to get a lot done when they have a republican president or republican senate?

Sen. Rand Paul: He’s completely out of touch with Kentucky Republicans, with conservative Republicans advocating for all this money to go to Ukraine. We’re not for that. I mean, nobody in Kentucky is for that. His approval ratings in Kentucky are almost below zero. They are the lowest of any elected official in the United States. He is working with Biden and Schumer to funnel your money to Ukraine, but he’s not working with conservatives. So he is in the minority of his caucus. There’s maybe ten of them that will vote with all of the Democrats. He is using the minority of the big government Republicans up here to work with Democrats to send your money to Ukraine.