Global Boiling Update: Biden’s Transgender Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine Claims Climate Change Disproportionately Affects Black Communities’ Health (VIDEO)

During Black History Month, Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine, the Transgender Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) appointed by Joe Biden, made a ridiculous claim linking climate change to racial disparities in health.

In a video statement, Levine highlighted the impact of climate change on the physical and mental well-being of black communities, emphasizing the disproportionate effect on black Americans compared to white Americans.

Levine claimed that black Americans are more likely to reside in areas with housing conditions that increase their vulnerability to health issues related to climate change.

WATCH: (Video edited by Five Times August)

Levine’s message did not end well, as social media users disagreed with this ridiculous and unfounded claim.

African-American media personality Hotep, responded to this claim.

In July, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the era of global warming had ended and the “era of global boiling” had arrived.

Studies suggest that black communities have more advantages in hot climates.

According to Johan Moan, a researcher at the Norwegian Radium Hospital and Professor of Physics at the University of Oslo:

Why do some people have dark skin while others have light-coloured skin? The answer lies in the skin’s need for protection against solar radiation and the body’s need for vitamin D.

Dark-skinned people need six times more sun than white-skinned people to get enough Vitamin D. On the other hand, they have less chance of developing skin cancer.

Our forefathers in Africa surely had to go out into strong sunlight when they were hunting, and they needed protection quickly. A more permanent, protective pigmentation develops over the period of several days after we have been out in the sun. This perhaps has a similar purpose, since it does not protect hereditary material in the skin very well, whereas the skin colour we are born with does.

Skin colour has two balancing effects. Dark skin absorbs most light before it reaches the hereditary material. Africans appear dark, while we appear light. But in the area of ultraviolet radiation, the opposite is true. We have recently discovered that UV, which makes vitamin D, is spread and reflected less from light than from dark skin!

So evolution has brilliantly arranged that light skin, in regions lacking sun, absorbs more UV for the production of Vitamin D than dark skin.

This is because pigment grains are more plentiful and larger in black  than in white skin, and they are also distributed differently in the layers of the skin.

Healthy people need folates. But cancer cells also need folates, and one form of treatment is based on reducing the effect of folates through medication. High-intensity solar radiation likely functions as one such medication.

A number of branches of science have collaborated to illustrate how skin colours have developed, as well as the role they play. Key terms are vitamin D production in areas with little sunlight and few malignant skin diseases, and the breakdown of important substances in the blood in sunny regions. Skin colours show how important this is. They change according to sun conditions.

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

