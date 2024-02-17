Global Boiling Update: Biden’s Transgender Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine Claims Climate Change Disproportionately Affects Black Communities’ Health (VIDEO)

During Black History Month, Admiral Richard “Rachel” Levine, the Transgender Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) appointed by Joe Biden, made a ridiculous claim linking climate change to racial disparities in health.

In a video statement, Levine highlighted the impact of climate change on the physical and mental well-being of black communities, emphasizing the disproportionate effect on black Americans compared to white Americans.

Levine claimed that black Americans are more likely to reside in areas with housing conditions that increase their vulnerability to health issues related to climate change.

WATCH: (Video edited by Five Times August)

I added a laugh track to @HHS_ASH Rachel Levine’s latest video so you can see exactly how close our reality is to an old Saturday Night Live sketch. The “leaders” in charge are not serious people, our country is beyond satire. The rest of world is indeed laughing at us. pic.twitter.com/3J9162UGFq — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 16, 2024

Levine’s message did not end well, as social media users disagreed with this ridiculous and unfounded claim.

African-American media personality Hotep, responded to this claim.

As a black person Climate Change is affecting my health. pic.twitter.com/JJyffTjS3c https://t.co/EMYZqy4bNp — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) February 16, 2024

My *trust* in government is zero. A *man* pretending to be a woman tells me the weather is more dangerous to specific people:

That is crazy talk. That is all. — Zexu Fang (@ZexuFang) February 16, 2024

Dude living in lala land telling people what’s real or not. No thank you. — GretchenJ (@GretchenJ20) February 16, 2024

The irony of this dude dressed as a woman lecturing us about mental health . Don’t forget to shave that beard bro — Kevin King (@KevinKi20652461) February 16, 2024

In July, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the era of global warming had ended and the “era of global boiling” had arrived.

NOW – UN chief claims “the era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.”pic.twitter.com/BSxZSnJwp7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 27, 2023

Studies suggest that black communities have more advantages in hot climates.

According to Johan Moan, a researcher at the Norwegian Radium Hospital and Professor of Physics at the University of Oslo: