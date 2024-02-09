Putin Tells Tucker He’s Aware of Tucker’s Attempt to Join the CIA, Says “Thank God They Didn’t Let You In” (VIDEO)

In his sit-down with Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Tucker previously attempted to join the CIA but was denied employment.

The topic got brought up when Putin stated a coup d’etat was committed in Ukraine, to which Tucker responded, “With the backing of whom?”

Putin replied, “With the backing of CIА, of course; the organization you wanted to join back in the day as I understand.”

The president of Russia continued, “We should thank God they didn’t let you in, although it is a serious organization.”

Tucker did not deny Putin’s claim.

There have long been rumors that after graduating college, Tucker Carlson applied for a position in the CIA but was denied employment.

Tucker himself hasn’t addressed the rumors, but one thing is clear: U.S. intelligence agencies aren’t too fond of one of the most daring journalists in America.

The former Fox News host previously reported the NSA was spying on his communications.

Thanks for sharing!
