Privacy Experts: ‘We Should be Worried’ About Coming Spy Threat



This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

New tech will allow identification of not just buildings and cars, but people

Many government agencies use license plate readers to track drivers. Toll roads use electronic chips to keep track of cars, and bill their owners. People constantly are being tracked by where their cell phones ping towers.

But there’s a new threat to privacy coming, and experts say a satellite, expected to be launched in 2025, could zoom in on anyone, anywhere.