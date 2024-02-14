PRIORITIES: New York City Considering Banning Laundry Pods to Save the Environment

New York City is considering a ban on the use of laundry detergent pods in order to save the environment. The ban would even include a significant fine for selling them.

This is happening as the city struggles with illegal border crossers, a massive crime problem, and a shrinking tax base as people with the means to do so flee the city.

Don’t they have bigger problems to handle than laundry pods?

The New York Post reports:

NYC may ban detergent packs including Tide PODS in latest ‘green’ crackdown — with fines up to $1,200 for selling them New York City could soon ban Tide PODS and other laundry-detergent packs under the latest “green” push from lawmakers. The “Pods are Plastic Bill,” introduced by City Councilman James Gennaro last week, would make it illegal to sell any pods and laundry sheets if they’re made with polyvinyl alcohol. Fines for selling the pods would start at $400, double for a second violation and top off at $1,200 for flouting the rules more than twice, if the bill becomes law. The bill would also require education and outreach to businesses on the ban for the first year. The law wouldn’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2026, if passed. Polyvinyl alcohol, or PVA, is used as a film in pods that dissolves in water during a wash cycle. But scientists counter that it breaks down into tiny microplastic pieces that still pollute waterways and slip through filtration systems. About 19,000 tons of PVA are used each year in pods, with more than 8,000 tons being left untreated in US water, according to a 2021 study.

What do you think comes next?

A whole new black market. Laundry supplies. pic.twitter.com/r4dTclARIG — Hummingbirder (@Humming_birder) February 12, 2024

Easier than attacking real problems I suppose — DSP (@DonnaPence5) February 13, 2024

Soon, we'll only be able to wash our clothes by beating them on rocks in a stream. https://t.co/SDfZFI48Nz — Lawn Guyland Bobby (@MetsBob) February 12, 2024

Is this what progress looks like?

