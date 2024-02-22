Presidential Historian Claims Jill Biden is the Real Reason Joe is Running Again: ‘She Wants Some Sense of Revenge’ (VIDEO)

According to presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, Jill Biden is the main reason Joe Biden is running again in 2024.

Brinkley recently appeared on Face the Nation and explained that Jill Biden doesn’t want to relinquish the power that the Bidens have spent years trying to gain and even said that she wants some kind of ‘revenge’ against the people who wronged them or stood in their way.

This makes perfect sense when you think about it. There have long been rumors of bad blood between the Bidens and the Clintons, as well as the Obamas.

Additionally, the Bidens clearly enjoy living in the White House and flying around on Air Force One. Why would they want to give that up?

Presidential Historian Reveals Jill Biden Is The Reason Joe Biden Ran Again: ‘She Likes Power’, Wants ‘Revenge’ A presidential historian said during an interview over the weekend that one of the main driving forces behind President Joe Biden’s decision to run for re-election was his wife, Jill Biden. Douglas Brinkley, author of “The Unfinished Presidency,” told CBS News’ “Face The Nation” on Sunday that Jill Biden has done the exact opposite of what other first ladies have done. He noted that both former Presidents Harry Truman and Lyndon B. Johnson decided to leave office because their wives told them they didn’t want to serve a second term. “She is the vital part. Dr. Jill Biden is it,” he said. “You know, if you go back to 1952, Harry Truman could have run, and he didn’t. Why? Well, the Korean War and, you know, other reasons. But — but Bess wanted to go back to Independence [Missouri] — she didn’t like it in Washington.”… “That’s not the case with Jill Biden. She likes power. She wants to stay. She wants some sense of revenge,” he continued.

Here’s the video. Cued to start at the 4:38 mark:

There has been tons of speculation about Joe stepping down for another candidate. It’s very likely that his ego would not permit that.