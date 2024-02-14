President Trump Takes a Swipe at “Foolish” New York Candidate Mazi Pilip After She Snubbed Him During Her Special Election Race

In the aftermath of the special election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, President Donald Trump has voiced his disapproval of the Republican Party’s choice of candidate and the overall strategy that led to a Democratic victory.
A special election was called to find a replacement for Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who was removed from Congress by RINOs in December.
RINOs and Democrats had been gunning for Santos since he first entered Congress. George Santos was never CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans. This was an unprecedented move by the GOP lawmakers and it turned out to be ruinous.
George Santos was a conservative voter with a 100% rating from Heritage Action. Evidently, George Santos was too conservative for the New York GOP.
Democrat Tom Suozzi emerged victorious in a race Tuesday that took place during a severe New York snowstorm, defeating Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip.
Pilip, a figure endorsed by Joe Cairo, the Nassau County GOP Chairman known for his anti-Trump stance, had been the subject of scrutiny due to her past as a registered Democrat and unclear background details.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported:
For one, she is not a Republican, but a registered Democrat. She was – and, based on all the available information, still is — enrolled as a Democrat. Pilip has retained this party affiliation since at least 2012, according to Politico.
The problems, however, go much deeper. First, very basic details about Mazi’s background remain unknown to the public. For starters, not even her date of birth has been disclosed. Indeed, Wikipedia cannot even identify Pilip’s birth year, merely giving the range “1978 or 1979,” and then citing an article from Newsday that simply notes her age as “42.”
Because her exact date of birth cannot be pinned down, it is impossible to do a comprehensive background search into Pilip’s voting history – likely by design. When asked who she voted for in 2020, Pilip skirted the question completely.
Arguably even more troubling, however, are her public statements on President Trump. Pilip has been adamant that she would not back Trump if he is convicted of a crime by one of the kangaroo courts prosecuting his cases – repeatedly stating “nobody is above the law.”
The fact that Pilip appears to think the hatchet job currently playing out in the courts is somehow “normal” and that she would refuse to support President Trump if he was convicted of a felony is the absolute telltale (not that more evidence is needed) that she is a Democrat plant and should be replaced with someone truly loyal to MAGA, or go down in flames.
George Santos issued a statement following this humiliating loss.
“I won NY03 with $0 super PAC money, , $0 CLF money and $0 Establishment money. Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire!”
“I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… I won with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… Hey Nassau NY GOP money does not buy votes, it’s respecting the wishes of the base that wins votes. NY3 is MAGA country and since MAGA was disrespected, MAGA stayed home!” Santos wrote on X.
I won #NY03 with $0 super PAC money, $0 CLF money and $0 Establishment money.
Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire!
I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics…
Hey @NassauNYGOP money does…
— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024
Hey Americans!
Please thank these two gems for losing a seat in the house today! pic.twitter.com/ePSG72Ht1N
— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024
The @NassauNYGOP chairman needs to resign today!
— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024
They removed George Santos and a Democrat takes the seat.
Pathetic.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 14, 2024
When Republicans expel a dually elected Congressman who was denied due process and then hand select a candidate that represents something other than the current Republican base voter, what do they expect?
— Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 14, 2024
President Trump, known for his significant influence on the Republican base, issued a scathing response to Pilip’s defeat, suggesting that her failure to fully embrace him and the MAGA movement led to a lack of enthusiasm among Republican voters.
In his statement, Trump asserted:
Republicans just don’t learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?
I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Elections, as well, but just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to “straddle the fence,” when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America.
MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES. I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, “I WANT TO BE LOVED!” GIVE US A REAL CANDIDATE IN THE DISTRICT FOR NOVEMBER. SUOZZI, I KNOW HIM WELL, CAN BE EASILY BEATEN!