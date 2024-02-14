President Trump Takes a Swipe at “Foolish” New York Candidate Mazi Pilip After She Snubbed Him During Her Special Election Race

In the aftermath of the special election for New York’s 3rd Congressional District, President Donald Trump has voiced his disapproval of the Republican Party’s choice of candidate and the overall strategy that led to a Democratic victory.

A special election was called to find a replacement for Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who was removed from Congress by RINOs in December.

RINOs and Democrats had been gunning for Santos since he first entered Congress. George Santos was never CONVICTED of a crime. He was indicted by the House Ethics Committee led by Republicans. This was an unprecedented move by the GOP lawmakers and it turned out to be ruinous.

George Santos was a conservative voter with a 100% rating from Heritage Action. Evidently, George Santos was too conservative for the New York GOP.

Democrat Tom Suozzi emerged victorious in a race Tuesday that took place during a severe New York snowstorm, defeating Republican candidate Mazi Melesa Pilip.

Pilip, a figure endorsed by Joe Cairo, the Nassau County GOP Chairman known for his anti-Trump stance, had been the subject of scrutiny due to her past as a registered Democrat and unclear background details.

George Santos issued a statement following this humiliating loss.

“I won NY03 with $0 super PAC money, , $0 CLF money and $0 Establishment money. Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire!”

“I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… I won with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… Hey Nassau NY GOP money does not buy votes, it’s respecting the wishes of the base that wins votes. NY3 is MAGA country and since MAGA was disrespected, MAGA stayed home!” Santos wrote on X.

I won #NY03 with $0 super PAC money, $0 CLF money and $0 Establishment money. Tonight the establishment set $10 million on fire! I FLIPPED a 23 year Blue seat with the help of grassroots activists and by activating the base with retail politics… Hey @NassauNYGOP money does… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024

Hey Americans! Please thank these two gems for losing a seat in the house today! pic.twitter.com/ePSG72Ht1N — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024

The @NassauNYGOP chairman needs to resign today! — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 14, 2024

They removed George Santos and a Democrat takes the seat. Pathetic. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 14, 2024

When Republicans expel a dually elected Congressman who was denied due process and then hand select a candidate that represents something other than the current Republican base voter, what do they expect? — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 14, 2024

President Trump, known for his significant influence on the Republican base, issued a scathing response to Pilip’s defeat, suggesting that her failure to fully embrace him and the MAGA movement led to a lack of enthusiasm among Republican voters.

In his statement, Trump asserted: