Always Thoughtful, Always Generous: President Trump Sends Snacks Over to Supporters Holding President’s Day Rally in West Palm Beach

by
President Trump sends water and snacks to Trump supporters holding a rally near Trump National in Palm Beach on President’s Day.

Trump supporters came out in force on Presidents Day to hold a rally in support of their favorite president, Donald Trump.

The rally was held in a park near Trump National Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

Jayne Zirkle reported live from the rally. It looks like hundreds of Trump supporters turned out for the Presidents’ Day rally.

President Trump took time to wave at supporters on Monday from the golf course.

The president then sent over water and snacks to the supporters.

Trump sent over Trump water to his supporters. Nice touch!

President Trump sent bottles of Trump Water to supporters holding a rally in support of his campaign on President’s Day.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.