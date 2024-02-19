Always Thoughtful, Always Generous: President Trump Sends Snacks Over to Supporters Holding President’s Day Rally in West Palm Beach

Trump supporters came out in force on Presidents Day to hold a rally in support of their favorite president, Donald Trump.

The rally was held in a park near Trump National Golf Course in West Palm Beach.

Jayne Zirkle reported live from the rally. It looks like hundreds of Trump supporters turned out for the Presidents’ Day rally.

Presidents’ Day rally across from Trump International in Palm Beach. Palm Beach is total MAGA Country! pic.twitter.com/ktpSJJ8rvY — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) February 19, 2024

President Trump took time to wave at supporters on Monday from the golf course.

WOW: President Trump says hello to supporters on Presidents’ Day across from golf club in Palm Beach pic.twitter.com/IKP9pGqdfC — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) February 19, 2024

The president then sent over water and snacks to the supporters.

President Trump is so generous! He sent over lunch to supporters at the Presidents’ Day rally across the street from his golf club. pic.twitter.com/1WwX8c1HS2 — Jayne Zirkle (@JayneZirkle) February 19, 2024

Trump sent over Trump water to his supporters. Nice touch!