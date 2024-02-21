President Trump Holds NINE Point Lead Over Biden in Latest National Poll – With 14% of Democrat Voters Supporting Trump

A new Harris X poll found that 56% of Americans disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as president.

This seems high.

5% of respondents don’t know. How could they not know?

And Harris X also found that Trump leads Joe Biden by 9 points in their latest poll.

In fact, Trump is winning over 14% of Democrat voters!

That ought to keep a few of the radical Democrats up late at night.

It looks like Letitia James may have to get back to work. She was supposed to finish him. What happened?