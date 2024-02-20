President Trump Drops the “C” Word – Calls Out the ‘Communism’ on the Left in His Presidents’ Day Message to the American People

President Trump published a timely post on Truth Social earlier today on Presidents’ Day.
President Trump has a keen awareness of the mood of the country. And, on this Presidents’ Day it’s hard to recognize America. The deliberate actions by the American left, the DC elites, the legacy media, and the tech conglomerates, are changing the US into a country our Founding Fathers would not recognize. Today, Joe Biden and his Obama handlers have transitioned America into a state that more closely resembles Chavez’s Venezuela than Reagan’s shining city on a hill.
Democrats today have over 91 charges of lawfare leveled against him by the radical left. The radical left wants to put Trump in prison until death. They want to remove him from the ballots. This is NOT America.
On Monday, President Trump posted a statement and called this what it is – communism.
Trump, as usual, is exactly right. The Democrats are hurling America into a deep, dark abyss of communism. You just can’t deny it. It’s not just Donald Trump they are after. They’re targeting ordinary Americans, grandmas who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, young men who nearly died on Jan. 6 and now are facing felony charges. Trump’s closest advisers find themselves under assault. His supporters, including this website, are targeted by lawfare attacks hoping to destroy us all.
Trump was spot on. This is communism. The evils of communism are at work in this nation today.
President Donald Trump: ALL POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS OF YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME, MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ELECTION, PERHAPS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, AND THESE RADICAL LEFT LUNATIC PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES ARE NOT ALLOWED TO BE DOING THIS. WHY DIDN’T THEY START THREE YEARS AGO??? BECAUSE THEY WANTED TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, THAT’S WHY! According to Section 9-85.500 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual: “Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.” THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE, AND MUST BE IMMEDIATELY STOPPED. I SHOULD NOT HAVE TO GO THROUGH ANY FAKE PROSECUTIONS BEFORE THE ELECTION. THIS IS COMMUNISM, AND A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. OUR COUNTRY WILL NOT STAND FOR IT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!
Steven Calabresi at The Volokh Conspiracy calls this “President Trump’s Kafkaesque Civil Trial in New York State.”
Donald Trump has been ordered to pay a $355 million fine and has been barred from doing business in New York State for three years. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay essentially all of his cash reserves of $400 million, which fine if upheld would force Trump to sell some of his real estate holdings to raise cash to live on. Once interest is added on the total fine will rise to $450 million. This is all on top of an $83.3 million fine Trump must pay for allegedly defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll. The fines in total could deprive Trump of between 11% and 13% of his wealth. Trump’s adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric have also been fined, and they are barred from doing business in New York State for two years. Ivanka or Melania Trump could legally run the Trump businesses for the next two years, but Judge Engoron appointed retired U.S. District Judge Barbara Jones to continue in her role as an “independent monitor” of the Trump business empire but expanded her authority to review financial disclosures before they are submitted to third parties. Judge Jones can hire an independent director of compliance, and she has the authority to compel Trump to sell some or even all of his businesses down the road. This is all punishment for Trump allegedly committing fraud by falsely in inflating and deflating the value of his real estate assets to pay lower state taxes and to receive more favorable loans from banks.
(…)
Ms. James and Judge Engeron have essentially turned a vaguely worded New York State law into a modern day Bill of Attainder targeted at Donald Trump both for political gain and because they despise his political views and desperately want to call his truthfulness into question as he runs for President of the United States inn 2024.
In doing this, the have violated
** Trump’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech and of the press;
** his Fifth Amendment right not to be deprived of liberty or property without due process of law;
** his Fifth Amendment right not to have property taken away from him except for a pubic use with just compensation being paid;
** his Eighth Amendment right not to be made to pay an excessive fine;
** his Article IV, Section 2 right as a citizen of Florida to do make and enforce contracts in New York on the same terms as are other New Yorkers;
** and his Fourteenth Amendment right to be free to pursue an occupation without unnecessary and burdensome regulation.
The civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump is a travesty and an unjust political act rivaled only in American politics by the killing of former Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton by Vice President Aaron Burr. If the New York State appellate courts do not reverse this judgment, the U.S. Supreme Court MUST grant cert on this case and reverse Judge Engeron’s outrageous decisions. National, presidential politics will be permanently altered if a local State’s legal system can be used in this way against candidates for President of the United States. This case raises a national issue of profound importance and if the New York State appellate courts do not address it, the U.S. Supreme Court MUST!