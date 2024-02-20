President Trump Drops the “C” Word – Calls Out the ‘Communism’ on the Left in His Presidents’ Day Message to the American People

President Trump published a timely post on Truth Social earlier today on Presidents’ Day.

President Trump has a keen awareness of the mood of the country. And, on this Presidents’ Day it’s hard to recognize America. The deliberate actions by the American left, the DC elites, the legacy media, and the tech conglomerates, are changing the US into a country our Founding Fathers would not recognize. Today, Joe Biden and his Obama handlers have transitioned America into a state that more closely resembles Chavez’s Venezuela than Reagan’s shining city on a hill.

Democrats today have over 91 charges of lawfare leveled against him by the radical left. The radical left wants to put Trump in prison until death. They want to remove him from the ballots. This is NOT America.

On Monday, President Trump posted a statement and called this what it is – communism.

Trump, as usual, is exactly right. The Democrats are hurling America into a deep, dark abyss of communism. You just can’t deny it. It’s not just Donald Trump they are after. They’re targeting ordinary Americans, grandmas who walked inside the open doors of the US Capitol, young men who nearly died on Jan. 6 and now are facing felony charges. Trump’s closest advisers find themselves under assault. His supporters, including this website, are targeted by lawfare attacks hoping to destroy us all.

Trump was spot on. This is communism. The evils of communism are at work in this nation today.

President Donald Trump: ALL POLITICAL PROSECUTIONS OF YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME, MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY. WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF AN ELECTION, PERHAPS THE MOST IMPORTANT ELECTION IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY, AND THESE RADICAL LEFT LUNATIC PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES ARE NOT ALLOWED TO BE DOING THIS. WHY DIDN’T THEY START THREE YEARS AGO??? BECAUSE THEY WANTED TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, THAT’S WHY! According to Section 9-85.500 of the Justice Department’s Justice Manual: “Federal prosecutors and agents may never select the timing of any action, including investigative steps, criminal charges, or statements, for the purpose of affecting any election, or for the purpose of giving an advantage or disadvantage to any candidate or political party.” THIS IS ELECTION INTERFERENCE, AND MUST BE IMMEDIATELY STOPPED. I SHOULD NOT HAVE TO GO THROUGH ANY FAKE PROSECUTIONS BEFORE THE ELECTION. THIS IS COMMUNISM, AND A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. OUR COUNTRY WILL NOT STAND FOR IT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Steven Calabresi at The Volokh Conspiracy calls this “President Trump’s Kafkaesque Civil Trial in New York State.”