President Trump Confirms Upcoming Rally in the Bronx and Will Rent Out Madison Square Garden for Another Rally (VIDEO)

President Trump on Tuesday night announced that he would be holding a rally in the South Bronx. During his interview with Laura Ingraham on FOX News, Trump added that he is also planning a rally at Madison Square Garden.

New York is in play.

Laura Ingraham: Mr. President, I’ve long said that Republicans should have a no state or city left behind strategy. Ronald Reagan had that strategy in 1980 and 1984. And you told Maria Barteromo that you may campaign in the Bronx or at Madison Square Garden. When might that be happening?

President Trump: Very soon. Look, we have nine months yet, but I’m going to see about Madison Square Garden, and we’re going to go to the South Bronx, and we’re going to go to Queens and other areas, because if you look at what’s happened in New York, I’m not even blaming the mayor. I think the mayor has sort of been told to take a backseat a little bit because they came after him violently. You know, they came after him like they’re going to indict him when he started speaking up. And now he’s become quiet.

Via George Behizy.



This talk of holding a rally in the South Bronx started with Cara Castronuova on Newsmax TV.

The Bronx is the bluest of New York City boroughs, with a majority of Spanish voters. Biden “won” 83% of the Bronx vote in 2020.

In early December, Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx to take their temperature on Joe Biden.

Cara, who also contributes to The Gateway Pundit, was shocked by what she heard. There is huge support for President Donald Trump in the Bronx!

EVERYONE knows things were better under Trump – no matter what the media is pushing. EVERYTHING is worse under Joe Biden and the Marxist left. And it’s not likely to get any better.

Cara’s report went viral and was re-truthed by President Trump!

Cara went back to the Bronx later that month to ask residents if they would like Trump to hold a rally there and if they would attend.

Once again, the response was OVERWHELMING – The Bronx voters WANT TRUMP!

NEWSMAX correspondent Cara Castronuova takes to the streets of The Bronx to ask residents if they would attend a Donald Trump rally in the South Bronx.@CaraCastronuova pic.twitter.com/i3AAsZ0LQS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 21, 2023

What a major development. This ought to absolutely terrify the Democrats and their fake news media!