“A Presidency in Peril”: Trump Widens Lead Over Biden in Brutal NBC Poll for Biden

NBC News released a poll Sunday that shows President Trump with his widest lead yet over Joe Biden and just brutally low numbers of approval for Biden on the economy, the border, foreign policy and his competency to do the job of president. Biden’s overall approval hit its lowest ever in the NBC poll at 37 percent with a stunning 60 percent disapproval. Biden’s strongly approve is only 16 percent and his strongly disapprove is at 49 percent. A year ago Biden’s approve/disapprove was at 46/50. (Kamala Harris fares even worse with a positive/negative opinion of 28/53 percent.)

The poll is so brutal for Biden, Meet the Press host Kristen Welker quoted an unnamed pollster who said, “We are looking at a quote, presidency in peril.”

Only 22 percent believe the country is headed in the “right direction”, while 73 percent believe the country is headed on the “wrong track”. Biden’s approval on the economy stands at 36 percent, foreign policy approval at 34 percent and handling of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is just 29 percent.

Trump leads Biden in a head to head matchup, 47 percent to 42 percent, a reversal from June 2023 when Biden led Trump 49 percent to 45 percent. (In a multi-candidate field, Trump leads Biden 41 percent to 35 percent.) Trump dominates Biden with independents, 48 percent to 29 percent.

Trump dominates Biden on key issues, with double digit leads on the following:

Securing the border and controlling immigration +35; Having the necessary mental and physical health to be president +23; Dealing with the economy +22; Dealing with crime and violence +21; Being competent and effective +16; and Improving America’s standing in the world +11.

NBC News Poll: Trust to do a Better job… Border Security

Trump 57% (+35)

Biden 22%

.

The Economy

Trump 55% (+22)

Biden 33%

.

Dealing with crime and violence

Trump 50% (+21)

Biden 29%

.

Being competent and effective

Trump 48% (+16)

Biden 32%

.

Improving America's standing in… https://t.co/ZHgulq5t7g pic.twitter.com/1BA25lo9A4 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) February 4, 2024

On Biden’s signature issue of “Protecting democracy”, he has only a 2 point margin of error lead, 43 to 41 percent. Biden has a similar margin of error lead of two points if Trump is convicted of a felony, 45 to 43 percent. The only two issues Biden decisively leads on are: Dealing with the issue of abortion +12; and Treating immigrants humanely and protecting immigrant rights +17.

Trump is effectively tied with Biden on key demographics of voters with a one point lead over Biden with Latinos, 42 to 41 percent, and 18-34 year-olds, 42-42 percent.

Video clips posted by the Trump campaign:

"With the general election just nine months away, President Biden has declined in every measure since 2020, is struggling with key elements of his base and now trails former president Donald Trump by wide margins on the issues voters say are most important to them." pic.twitter.com/1woKptZmx2 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 4, 2024

Kornacki: "This is the biggest lead NBC has ever had in 16 polls for Donald Trump over Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/xEzItadrHR — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 4, 2024

Complete segment posted by NBC News:

Complete poll can be read at this link.

Details pf the NBC poll by Hart Research Associates/Public opinion Strategies: “The NBC News poll was conducted Jan. 26-30 of 1,000 registered voters — 867 contacted via cellphone — and it has an overall margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error for the 349 Republican primary voters is plus-minus 5.25 percentage points.”

This is a poll taken ten months before voting starts. A lot can change, but unlike Jimmy carter and Bill Clinton Biden so far shows no signs of making mid-term corrections to stave off electoral disaster in November. Tacking to the middle worked for Clinton in 1996, but not for Carter in 1980 who, like Biden, faced inflation and foreign policy disasters in his bid for a second term.

Note: Historian Larry Schweikart observes that even with a still wide margin of support for Biden from African-American voters, Trump has gained significant support since 2020: