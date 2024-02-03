POLL: Fewer Than Four in 10 Registered Voters Think Joe Biden Deserves to be Reelected – Worst Numbers in 32 Years

Very few American voters believe Joe Biden should be given a second term as president, according to new polling from Gallup.

It’s easy to understand why. Inflations is still through the roof, the southern border is non-existent, crime is awful everywhere and seems to be getting worse. Conflicts are breaking out around the world and nothing seems stable.

If Joe Biden ran a private company, he would have been fired by now.

From Gallup Polling:

Fewer than four in 10 U.S. registered voters say President Joe Biden deserves to be reelected, while less than a quarter say the same about most members of the U.S. House. As is almost always the case, voters are more inclined to believe the U.S. representative from their own district should be returned to Congress, with 55% holding that view… As would be expected, the vast majority of Democratic registered voters (82%) versus few Republican voters (3%) believe Biden should be reelected. At 29%, independent voters’ support for a second Biden term is much closer to that of Republicans than Democrats… In January of prior incumbent reelection years, Gallup asked whether former Presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush deserved reelection. The same question was asked about George W. Bush (October 2003) and Barack Obama (December 2011) late in the years before they sought reelection. Of these, the younger Bush (who won reelection) had the highest reelect figure, at 53%, while two incumbents who lost, Trump at 50% and the elder Bush at 49%, scored just below. Although Biden’s current rating ranks lowest among the readings for the past six presidents, his 38% is most similar to Clinton’s 44% and Obama’s 43%, both of whom won a second term.

These are the worst reelection numbers in 32 years.

Biden 'deserves' reelection rating worst in 32 years, most want him gone: Gallup https://t.co/Hi6pQV1mOP via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/f4COpp4iIU — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) February 2, 2024

And yet the media continues to prop Biden up as if he is doing a good job. Is there any wonder why the media is collapsing faster than Biden’s poll numbers?