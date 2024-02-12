Pfizer Runs Creepy Ad at Super Bowl Comparing Company to Isaac Newton, Einstein and Copernicus (VIDEO)

Pfizer spent millions on a Super Bowl ad this year, hoping to convince you that the company represents “science” and NOT billion-dollar vaccine profits.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The comments were turned off for the ad on YouTube.

The ad includes images of Albert Einstein, Isaac Newton, and Copernicus, a Catholic canon and mathemetician, who formulated a model of the universe that placed the Sun rather than the Earth at its center.

The ad also featured Rosalind Franklin whose work was central to the understanding of the molecular structures of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid), RNA (ribonucleic acid).

And the word “science” popped up several times in the ad.

There was no mention of myocarditis for kids or female menstruation problems, issues seen following the Pfizer COVID injections.

And this clip did not make it into the ad – In 2022, a Pfizer scientist admitted during EU testimony that the vaccine was never tested on preventing transmission of the COVID virus.