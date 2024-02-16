PANIC: Liberal Journal ‘The Atlantic’ Says Democrats Need to Replace Joe Biden ‘Now’

People on the left swing back and forth between defending Biden and saying that he needs to step down.

At the liberal journal, ‘The Atlantic’ they have made their position pretty clear. They want Democrats to replace Biden right now.

It doesn’t sound like they’re very confident in his chances in November.

"Biden is putting his self-regard ahead of the good of the country. As a result, both he and his party are badly undermining the most compelling rationale of the 2024 campaign, which is the need to do everything possible to prevent Trump from returning." https://t.co/0SG7qDkBU7 — Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) February 13, 2024

From The Atlantic:

Democrats Should Pick a New Presidential Candidate Now The Democratic Party is heading into the 2024 election with a presumptive nominee who may well be incapable of defeating former President Donald Trump. The incumbent on whom the party is relying to run against Trump’s dangerous threat to the country and the world currently rates at an anemic and steady 39 percent approval. Worse, no less than three-quarters of Americans and half of Democrats worry that President Joe Biden lacks “the necessary mental and physical health to be president for a second term.” And those figures come from a survey released before Special Counsel Robert Hur’s damning comments last week about Biden being an “elderly man with a poor memory.” Yet partisan Democrats, from the president on down, responded with anger and defensiveness to Hur’s report. This is so unfair! How dare he use his office for a partisan hit job! To which I’m inclined to respond: Stop whining! The reason Hur’s comments seemed damaging is that they confirmed what most of the country already believes: Biden is too old and frail for the job he holds right now. So the prospect of his serving another four years is a reasonable source of concern (especially because his vice president is as unpopular as he is). How did we end up in this situation? The lion’s share of the blame belongs to Biden himself. His decision to run for reelection, after initially indicating in 2019 that he’d probably serve only one term, is understandable in human respects but indefensible in political ones. It’s very common for an aging person—especially a man—to deny the truth about his decline and the need to pull back from responsibilities.

Oof.

The Atlantic is shocked, SHOCKED!!!, that Biden would put his own self-regard ahead of the good of the country. What a trash outlet. Just vapid people desperately trying to make some cash before that Apple money is gone. https://t.co/GYRteOxJF4 — The Cocaine Bear (@KyCocaineBear) February 15, 2024

Here’s the harsh reality for Democrats. Biden is probably not going to step aside. Remember, he thinks he is doing a great job.