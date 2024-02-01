Northwestern Arena Sells Out for Women’s Basketball Game as Fans Flock to See Iowa’s Caitlin Clark – Cheapest General Admissions Tickets Reportedly Go for $230

Fans stood for hours to see women’s basketball game in Chicago last night. The Northwestern University women’s game sold out for the first time in history.

The fans flocked to see Iowa’s Caitlin Clark play in person. There has never been a more popular women’s basketball player in history.

Check this out… Here is the line last night at Northwestern for a WOMEN’S basketball game!

Local Chicago girls turned out to see Caitlin Clark play at Northwestern.

Incredible.

Clark ended the night with 35 points. She jumped from #5 all-time leading scorer to #2 all-time leading scorer in one game. (via Yahoo)

The GOAT.

On Wednesday night Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Big 10 history for women’s basketball with her 35 point effort.

Watch this. Clark blocks a shot from behind then proceeds to drain a three-point jumper.

This was crazy.

The Northwestern University crowd gave Clark a standing ovation when she checked out of the game in the final minutes.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

