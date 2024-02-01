Northwestern Arena Sells Out for Women’s Basketball Game as Fans Flock to See Iowa’s Caitlin Clark – Cheapest General Admissions Tickets Reportedly Go for $230

Fans stood for hours to see women’s basketball game in Chicago last night. The Northwestern University women’s game sold out for the first time in history.

The fans flocked to see Iowa’s Caitlin Clark play in person. There has never been a more popular women’s basketball player in history.

Obviously I’d love to see more purple mixed in here, but the ability of one player to elevate women’s basketball to this level is so incredibly cool. The Caitlin Clark effect. pic.twitter.com/WFIGoKS7Rf — Audrey Pachuta (@AudreyPachuta) February 1, 2024

Check this out… Here is the line last night at Northwestern for a WOMEN’S basketball game!

This is the line to see Northwestern take on Caitlin Clark and Iowa tonight, two hours before tipoff. The cheapest seats are nearly $300 — one of the most expensive games in Northwestern Athletics history. (via @byjuliapoe)pic.twitter.com/7V9pA6at9x — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 31, 2024

Local Chicago girls turned out to see Caitlin Clark play at Northwestern.



Incredible.

This is the line outside of Welsh-Ryan arena 90 minutes before tipoff, and I didn’t even film the part of the line that extended onto the street. The Caitlin Clark effect is the most absurd thing I have witnessed with my own eyes. pic.twitter.com/CHf4i09Fhq — Yanyan Li (@yyanyanli1) January 31, 2024

Clark ended the night with 35 points. She jumped from #5 all-time leading scorer to #2 all-time leading scorer in one game. (via Yahoo)



The GOAT.

Caitlin Clark’s January averages for @IowaWBB: 34.4 PTS

8.0 AST

6.5 REB

5.9 3PM If every NBA/WNBA/D-I player in last 25 yrs took their best career month in each stat separately (min. 5 GP, incl. postseason) & put them together, only one could match that stat line: Stephen Curry pic.twitter.com/NxRK5QS83M — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 1, 2024

On Wednesday night Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in Big 10 history for women’s basketball with her 35 point effort.

Caitlin Clark moves up to No. 2 all time scoring leader in D-1 Women’s basketball history #ncaaw #hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/qcvfAxImlL — WNBA Got Game (@wnbagotgame) February 1, 2024

Watch this. Clark blocks a shot from behind then proceeds to drain a three-point jumper.

This was crazy.

Caitlin Clark entered Welsh-Ryan and the little girls went nuts. pic.twitter.com/d168lc08Ql — shakeia (@curlyfro) February 1, 2024

The Northwestern University crowd gave Clark a standing ovation when she checked out of the game in the final minutes.

Caitlin Clark checks out to a standing ovation in Welsh-Ryan arena. 35 points, 10 assists for her as Iowa leads by 37 late in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/ftAiqzTwyW — King Jemison (@king_jemison) February 1, 2024