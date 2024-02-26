North Carolina County Bans Fluoride After Resident Points to Study that Shows Pregnant Women Who Drank High Levels of Fluoride Resulted in Lower IQ in Children

A North Carolina County has banned fluoride from being used in the county’s water supply.

Union County commissioners in a 3-2 voted to stop using fluoride in its water supply after residents were concerned about its possible side effects on children.

Before the Union County commissioners voted, several community members gave their thoughts on fluoride being used in the water supply.

Dr. Meg Lochary favored fluoride remaining in the water supply and argued that the chemical reduces tooth decay for those who rarely see a dentist.

Leader of the Union County Chapter of Moms for Liberty, Abigal Prado, had a different take and stated: “Millions of pregnant women are currently being exposed to levels of fluoride that have the potential to lower their children’s IQ by at least four to six points.”

Prado added, “The loss of a single IQ point translates into a 2% reduction in lifetime economic productivity.”

The Moms of Liberty chapter leader referenced a 2019 study published in JAMA Pediatrics that revealed: “Fluoride exposure during pregnancy may be associated with adverse effects on child intellectual development, indicating the possible need to reduce fluoride intake during pregnancy.”

Union County, North Carolina commissioners have voted against continuing the addition of #fluoride to part of the county’s water supply. “Let’s embrace freedom of choice and let people who wish to use fluoride do just that,” said David Williams.https://t.co/CNT0pNM9rw — Fluoride Action Network (@FluorideAction) February 22, 2024

Commissioner David Williams pushed back against his colleagues, who aimed to keep the fluoride in the water supply; he shared, “There are a number of chemicals that get added to the water, but those chemicals are added to treat the water itself to make it safe to drink in some cases, to remove or address odor concerns or drinkability.”

Williams continued, “You know none of those other chemicals are added to the water to treat us. Fluoride is the one exception. Fluoride is added to the water to treat us, and I think that should give us pause.”