North Carolina County Bans Fluoride After Resident Points to Study that Shows Pregnant Women Who Drank High Levels of Fluoride Resulted in Lower IQ in Children

A North Carolina County has banned fluoride from being used in the county’s water supply.

Union County commissioners in a 3-2 voted to stop using fluoride in its water supply after residents were concerned about its possible side effects on children.

Before the Union County commissioners voted, several community members gave their thoughts on fluoride being used in the water supply.

Dr. Meg Lochary favored fluoride remaining in the water supply and argued that the chemical reduces tooth decay for those who rarely see a dentist.

Leader of the Union County Chapter of Moms for Liberty, Abigal Prado, had a different take and stated: “Millions of pregnant women are currently being exposed to levels of fluoride that have the potential to lower their children’s IQ by at least four to six points.”

Prado added, “The loss of a single IQ point translates into a 2% reduction in lifetime economic productivity.”

The Moms of Liberty chapter leader referenced a 2019 study published in JAMA Pediatrics that revealed:  “Fluoride exposure during pregnancy may be associated with adverse effects on child intellectual development, indicating the possible need to reduce fluoride intake during pregnancy.”

Per NC Newsline:

After weeks of often contentious debate, Union County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night to stop adding fluoride to the county’s water supply.

Water fluoridation has been used by cities for decades to reduce tooth decay. Pediatric dentists told commissioners the practice was not only safe, but it was also essential for those who never or rarely see a dentist.

Dr. Meg Lochary, a Union County board-certified pediatric dentist, told commissioners fluoridation was a public health issue.

“I take care of a lot of people who have terrible, terrible dental health. If you had to sit in my office every day and see screaming 4-year-olds getting teeth extracted, it would be a very personal situation for you too,” said Lochary.

But Abigail Prado, who leads the Union County Chapter of Moms for Liberty, told commissioners that government agencies deliberately adding fluoride to their drinking water can impair brain development of a gestating child.

“Millions of pregnant women are currently being exposed to levels of fluoride that have the potential to lower their children’s IQ by at least four to six points,” asserted Prado.

Commissioner David Williams pushed back against his colleagues, who aimed to keep the fluoride in the water supply; he shared, “There are a number of chemicals that get added to the water, but those chemicals are added to treat the water itself to make it safe to drink in some cases, to remove or address odor concerns or drinkability.”

Williams continued, “You know none of those other chemicals are added to the water to treat us. Fluoride is the one exception. Fluoride is added to the water to treat us, and I think that should give us pause.”

