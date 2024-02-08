No One Is Safe In The Cities – Here Is A Key To Leaving The City Behind

(Note: Thank you, dear TGP readers, for your ongoing support of businesses like the one presenting a sponsored message below. By ordering through the links provided below, you not only benefit this company but also support Gateway Pundit.)

No one is safe in big city America under Joe Biden, not even the rich and influential in our government.

Just recently, Mike Gill, a former member of the Trump administration, died as a result of gunshot wounds during a carjacking in a busy K St block at 5:45 in the afternoon.

Gill’s assailant tried to carjack another vehicle, barely an hour after entering Gill’s car and fatally shooting him.

Gill isn’t alone when it comes to big names who have succumbed to unthinkable violent crimes in big cities like Washington, DC.

In October of 2023, Rep. Henry Cuellar – a Democratic Congressman from Texas – was carjacked by three armed criminals near the Washington Navy Yard. On Feb. 9 of 2023, Rep. Angie Craig – a Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota – was punched in the face and assaulted by a career criminal in the elevator to her D.C. apartment building.

It’s not just influential members of our government who aren’t immune from the shocking rise in violence in urban areas – even media elites, covering the crime epidemic, have become victims themselves!

In March of last year, reporters from CNN – on assignment covering the crime wave in San Francisco – were robbed outside of City Hall!

VIOLENT CRIME IS ON THE RISE

According to FBI statistics, property crimes like arson, burglary and larceny are up sharply, so are car-jackings and automobile theft. Even the homicide rate, which has dipped from its dramatic high during the pandemic, is still much higher than it was under President Obama or President Trump.

MORE AMERICANS MOVING OUT OF CITIES AND OFF GRID

Rising violent crime, high inflation, sky-rocketing rent, influxes of illegal immigrants and the pandemic experience are just a few of the reasons Americans are choosing to move out of the cities and off the grid.

The number of Americans choosing to live off the grid is as high as 250,000 and that number is growing every single year.

EVEN MORE AMERICANS ARE MOVING TO RURAL AMERICA

While as many as 250,000 Americans are living fully off the grid, even more Americans are choosing to ditch the cities for a connected – but simpler life – in rural America.

Ineed, a recent report by the Economic Innovation Group showed that more than two-thirds of large urban counties saw the population decline. This marked the first time in 50 years that urban counties actually shrunk.

WANT TO LEAVE THE URBAN LIFE – BE PREPARED

Do you want to escape the modern day hellscape of urban living in the US? Do you dream of living off grid or maybe just finding a quiet spot for you and your family in rural America?

Unless you want that dream to be a nightmare, it is absolutely critical that you are prepared to face life without all of modern conveniences and trappings of urban life.

One of the most important things to be prepared for is the reality that off-grid and rural life means that you and your family could be relatively far from a hospital or medical treatment facility.

KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE WITH THE ULTIMATE FIRST AID KIT!

Accidents happen and if you live in rural America those accidents could take place far from a hospital. That’s why you need The Wellness Company’s First Aid Kit.

The Wellness Company’s prescription-only First Aid Kit provides you with a carefully selected assortment of vital medications, and First Aid kit essentials preparing you for those unforeseen emergencies.

THIS PRESCRIPTION FIRST AID KIT IS A MUST TO PROTECT YOU AND YOUR FAMILY

The Wellness Company First Aid Kit includes:

Prescriptions & OTC Medications:

– Amoxicillin-Clavulanate 875 mg/125 mg – (28)

· Mupirocin 2% ointment 22 g – (1)

· Triple Antibiotic ointment 0.5 g – (1)

· Silver sulfadiazine topical – (1)

· Acetylsalicylic acid 81 mg – (2)

· Acetaminophen 325 mg – (2)

· Ibuprofen 200 mg – (2)

· Lidocaine 4% patch – (1)

· Instant glucose powder packet 15 g – (4)

Medical Supplies:

– Topical iodine 10% solution wipe – (2)

· Scissors – (1)

· Tweezer – (1)

– Tegaderm bandages pack – (1)

· Gauze pads – 2×2 (2), 3×3 (1), 4×4 (1)

· Medical tape roll – (1)

· CPR face shield – (1)

· Nitrile gloves, medium – (4)

· Q tips 2-pack – (2)

· Instant ice compress – (1)

· Instant heat compress – (1)

· Styptic powder – (1)

· Ace wrap – (1)

· Eye wash bottle – (1)

· Finger splint – (1)

· Tourniquet – (1)

· First Aid Kit Guidebook (1) Educational resource developed by our Chief Medical Board for safe emergency use.

THE WELLNESS COMPANY’S PRESCRIPTION FIRST AID KIT TREATS:

· Sinus infection · Strep throat · Inflammation · Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease · Bite wounds · Burn wounds · Pneumonia · Dermatitis · Fever · Folliculitis · Gout · Headaches · Heart attack · Hypoglycemia · Impetigo · Migraine · Pain relief · Preeclampsia · Skin infection · Strep throat · Urinary tract infection

ORDER THE PRESCRIPTION FIRST AID KIT TODAY AND START YOUR JOURNEY TO SELF-RELIANCE ANYWHERE!

Note: The information provided on this website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or used as a substitute for professional healthcare guidance. It is your responsibility to comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and guidelines regarding the purchase, possession, and use of prescription medications.