“No Lives Were Saved” by the COVID-19 Vaccine Injections Says Scientist Denis Rancourt – VIDEO

Canadian researcher Denis Rancourt studied the mortality rates in several countries following the COVID-19 global pandemic of 2020.

According to Canadian physicist Denis Rancourt “NO LIVES WERE SAVED” by the COVID-19 vaccines.

In fact, Rancourt and his fellow scientists found in their analysis that all-cause mortality INCREASED every time the COVID-19 shots were deployed.

Here’s the 50,000-foot view: For every 800 injections administered, Rancourt and his colleagues concluded in their 180-page paper that one vaccine-related death occurs. This 1-in-800 number becomes even more alarming when you consider how many doses were given. At the time of Rancourt and colleagues’ report, 13.5 billion COVID-19 injections were administered. Divide that number by 800, and you end up with approximately 17 million COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths.

Dan Scorbach: After studying over a dozen countries in the southern hemisphere, the scientists concluded that after 13 and a half billion Covid vaccines that were given out worldwide, 17 million people lost their lives from vaccines alone. And the death rate data for the elderly was just shocking. Welcome to Frontline Health. I’m Dan Scorbach. In a new report that’s yet to be peer reviewed, Canadian scientists looked at the pandemic from a thousand foot view. They wanted to see how much the pandemic affected all cause mortality. You see, the virus can kill in many ways, not just from the visible infection symptoms. If you want to find the real cause of death, you have to dissect each and every single person who died for any reason and looked at the body under a microscope. Then you can see if they died from COVID or not. On the other hand, the authors explained, you can look at the big picture, the metadata, meaning look at the all cause mortality, which basically means that the scientists remove the reasons for the deaths and look at death itself as a measure. Did more people die in this period of time, then? It’s easy to tell if our approach to solving the pandemic worked on a population level or it didn’t. So the best way to measure what happened during the pandemic is to look at all cause mortality… …So let’s look at the report. First, they found that in all countries that were included in their analysis, all cause mortality increased every time the Covid-19 vaccines were deployed. Second, nine out of the 17 countries had no detectable excess death right after the March 11, 2020 event. That’s when the World Health Organisation declared the pandemic. And these countries didn’t have excess death up until the Covid-19 vaccination campaign began.

