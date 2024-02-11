No Joke! Joe Biden, Who Gave Consumers 33 Percent Food Inflation, Cuts Super Bowl Sunday Video Attacking Snack Food Industry for ‘Shrinkflation’; Says He’s ‘Most Angry’ Over Smaller Cartons of Ice Cream

No joke. He really thinks you are that stupid, America. After driving up the price of food 33 percent in three years thanks to his disastrous inflationary policies, Joe Biden is portraying himself as standing up for the little guy by attacking the snack food industry over “shrinkflation”, selling smaller packages at the same price to compensate for Biden’s inflation.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the White House posted a video on its social media platforms featuring Biden complaining that there are fewer snack chips in bags, smaller sports drink containers and–what makes ice cream lover Joe the “most angry”–smaller cartons of ice cream.

Last month, Fox Business reported food prices are up over 33 percent under Biden (excerpt):

High inflation has created severe financial pressures for most U.S. households, which are forced to pay more for everyday necessities like food and rent. Food prices are up 33.7% from the start of 2021, while shelter costs are up 18.7%, according to FOX Business calculations. Energy prices, meanwhile, are up 32.8%. The burden is disproportionately borne by low-income Americans, whose already-stretched paychecks are heavily affected by price fluctuations. The typical U.S. household needed to pay $211 more a month in December to purchase the same goods and services it did one year ago because of still-high inflation, according to new calculations from Moody’s Analytics. Americans are paying on average $1,020 more each month compared with the same time two years ago.

“It’s Super Bowl Sunday and if you’re anything like me, you like to be surrounded by a snack or two while watching the big game. You know, when buying snacks for the game you might have noticed one thing: Sports drinks bottles are smaller, a bag of chips has fewer chips, but they’re still charging it just as much. And as an ice cream lover what makes me the most angry is that ice cream cartons have actually shrunk in size, but not in price. I’ve had enough of what they call shrinkflation. It’s a ripoff. Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products little by little and hoping you won’t notice. Gimme a break! The American public is tired of being played for suckers. I’m calling on companies to put a stop to this. Let’s make sure businesses do the right thing now!”

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) posted a an attack on businesses over shrinkflation: “From Doritos to Oreos to toilet paper, giant corporations are shrinking how much they give but charging the same price or more. We’re not fooled. Corporations are boosting their profits with these tricks. It’s time to crack down on shrinkflation and corporate greed.”

“Fewer Doritos in your bag. Fewer Oreos in your box. Less toilet paper on your roll. You aren’t imagining it—big corporations really are making you pay the same amount (sometimes more) for less. It’s called “shrinkflation,” and we’ve got to crack down on it.”

Yes, America, it’s an election year and the Democrats really think you are that stupid.