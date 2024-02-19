Nikki Haley Says Next President Will Be a Woman: ‘It Will Either Be Me or Kamala Harris’ (VIDEO)

In a bold declaration on ABC News’ “This Week,” Nikki Haley has narrowed down the next presidency to a choice between herself and Kamala Harris, but pundits and polls suggest the race is far from a two-woman affair.

During an interview with Jonathan Karl on “This Week,” warmonger Nikki Haley positioned herself as a trailblazer for women in the highest echelons of political power.

Haley made an audacious claim that the next president would be a woman, and it would come down to a contest between her and Kamala Harris.

She also claimed that Trump, who’s beating Biden in every poll, is not going to win.

Jonathan Karl: I’ve got to ask you, you had said earlier in this process that you will support Donald Trump if he wins the Republican nomination. But, since you made that pledge, he has encouraged NATO, he encouraged Russia, said he would encourage Russia to do whatever the hell it wants with a NATO ally. You have called him diminished, unhinged, unfit for office. Are you still making that pledge that you would actually support, after all of that, Donald Trump for president of the United States if he beats you for the Republican nomination? Nikki Haley: I mean, keep in mind, I am running against him. No, I know I’m running against him because I don’t think he’s the right person at the right time. I don’t think he should be president. The last thing on my mind is who I’m going to support. The only thing on my mind is how we’re going to win this. The only thing on my mind is how we’re going to make sure that we correct what’s happening in America and we bring this country back together, allow her to heal and move on in a strong way. Nikki Haley: I’m not thinking about who I’m going to support in an election. But, you’ve already said it. We are going to have a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris. And if Donald Trump is the nominee for the Republican Party, he will not win. Every poll shows that he will not win, and we will have President Kamala Harris. I’m not going to allow that to happen. I’m not stopping. I’m not going anywhere. We’re going to do this for the long haul, and we’re going to finish it.

WATCH: