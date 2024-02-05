Nikki Haley Goes on CNN – Bashes Trump, Announces Her Support for “Border Bill” That Gives 60 Billion to Ukraine and $20 Billion to Border (Video)

Is Nikki Haley a Democrat plant?

The former South Carolina Governor went on CNN on Sunday and accused President Trump of playing politics with the open US southern border.

She also announced her support for the Senate “border bill” that gives $60 billion to Ukraine and only $20 billion to border control. That alone, should mark the end of her political career.

Dana Bash: Are you saying that the former president is playing politics with the border? Nikki Haley: Well, I think nobody should be playing politics with the border. First of all, he shouldn’t be getting involved telling Republicans that wait until the election because we don’t want this to help Biden win. We can’t wait one more day. You have millions of people who’ve come to that border. They are not being vetted. America is acting like it’s September 10th. We better remember what September 12th felt like because it only takes one. This is not a time to play politics… Dana Bash: Is he? Nikki Haley: What I do think is they need to get something out… Of course he is. He’s absolutely playing politics by telling them not to do anything.

Nikki has always been a less than impressive politician.

Now she’s sounding just like a Democrat shill.

She is really working hard for those Democrat votes.

The immigration bill is a travesty that continues the current invasion at the border. It will only get worse.

Nikki and the Senate RINOs support this.

Perhaps the most devastating provision in the bill: Mayorkas can directly grant illegals asylum in a special new process — asylum status confers welfare access, green cards, chain migration and path to full voting citizenship. https://t.co/5jMf4sZBxJ — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 5, 2024

The bill provides more to Ukraine than the US Marine Corps.

