Nikki Haley Gets ROASTED After She Runs to CNN to Celebrate Trump Criminal Trials Brought by Biden’s Corrupt DOJ (VIDEO)

Nikki Haley ran to CNN to trash Trump after he trounced her in the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primaries.

“We need a president who’s going to be focused on the American people, not dealing with his legal drama and exacting revenge,” Nikki Haley said on X.

President Trump is under siege by Biden’s weaponized Justice Department and corrupt, Soros-backed District Attorneys in New York City and Georgia.

Joe Biden unleashed the might of the federal government to lock up his main political rival Donald Trump.

Biden’s DOJ appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith as a hired gun to go after Trump just one day after Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid in November 2022.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on more than 40 federal charges in two separate venues and is fiercely working to convict Trump before the 2024 election.

Instead of denouncing the 3rd world lawfare, Nikki Haley celebrated it during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“It’s a real issue, Dana…look, he’s got multiple court cases. I haven’t necessarily kept up with them. I’m not a lawyer, I’m an accountant so I don’t know the legal ramifications but once just came down and he had a big verdict,” Nikki Haley said to CNN’s “State of the Union” host Dana Bash.

Nikki Haley went on to attack Trump for being buried in legal fees.

“We just saw in his campaign disclosures that he paid 47 different law firms, $50 million pf campaign donations that came into his campaign,” Nikki Haley said.

Nikki Haley sounds just like a Democrat endorsing the Soviet-style criminal cases against Trump.

WATCH:

Donald Trump said it himself: he’s going to be spending more time in the courtroom than on the campaign trail. We need a president who’s going to be focused on the American people, not dealing with his legal drama and exacting revenge. pic.twitter.com/DK7XcU2pjF — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 4, 2024

Nikki Haley got roasted.

Is it Donald Trumps fault that Democrats have weaponized the justice system and are using lawfare to interfere in the election? What a Democrat tool you are to give legitimacy to these third-world tactics in an attempt to disqualify him as a candidate. I will never vote for you. — Righteous⚡️Crusader (@Craftmastah) February 4, 2024

Lol. Auditioning for her CNN job. — Next News Network (@NextNewsNetwork) February 4, 2024

Nikki Haley should be condemning the unjust prosecutions of President Trump, not trying to use them as political ammunition against him. She’s not winning over any MAGA voters. All Haley is doing is proving she’s actually a Democrat. No wonder she’s losing so badly to Trump. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) February 4, 2024