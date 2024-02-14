Nikki Haley Comes Clean, Brags on Today Show: “I’m Not Loyal to Anyone! I Don’t Do That.” – Video

Nikki Haley bragged on The Today Show on Wednesday morning that she is not loyal to anyone.

This comes less than two weeks after she was accused of an extramarital affair.

Multiple individuals close to Nikki Haley stepped forward recently with claims that contradict her previous statements regarding allegations of extramarital affairs, according to reports from DailyMail.com.

These sources, including sworn affidavits by two men, assert that Haley’s denials of affairs during her gubernatorial campaign are untrue.

William Randolph Folks III, 49, a communications consultant who worked with Haley, and Larry Marchant Jr., 61, a lobbyist, both attested in 2010 affidavits that they had engaged in sexual relationships with Haley before her election as governor.

On Wednesday Nikki Haley told The Today Show, “I’m not loyal to anyone!”

Nikki Haley: “He’s upset because he thinks I’m disloyal. I’m not loyal to anyone. I don’t do that.”

It’s no surprise that she has a lock on the GOPe vote. They’re not loyal either.

But we never thought she’d actually brag about it. That’s new.

Via Johnny MAGA.

